The NHL’s history is filled with icons whose names are synonymous with greatness. Wayne Gretzky redefined scoring, Alex Ovechkin continues his pursuit of records, and countless others have left their mark on the game. So when Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras was asked who he considers the greatest player of all time, many expected him to echo the usual names.

Instead, Zegras offered a response that stunned fans and analysts alike. The 24-year-old forward, now preparing for his first season in Philadelphia after leaving Anaheim, didn’t shy away from giving a bold opinion in a recent interview. But the true shock was who he named — a current rival, not a legend from the past.

The answer, kept under wraps at first, reflected both Zegras’ personality and the bonds he has formed away from the rink. It also sparked one of the most unexpected offseason debates: can a modern star already deserve such lofty praise?

Who did Zegras call the greatest of all time?

Speaking with Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, Zegras admitted he was relieved to no longer be in the Pacific Division, where he once had to face the Vancouver Canucks four times a season. Now, as a Flyer, those meetings drop to just two per year.

Quinn Hughes #43 of the Canucks takes the puck against the NJ Devils. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

That’s when he revealed his surprising choice. “I never want to play Quinn ever again. He’s the best hockey player of all-time,” Zegras said, referring to Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. While many reserve the GOAT label for Gretzky or Ovechkin, Zegras placed it firmly on the shoulders of a current Norris Trophy winner.

Off-ice bonds and friendly jabs

Zegras also recounted his offseason spent with the Hughes brothers — Jack, Luke, and Quinn. The sessions included training and plenty of golf, where he poked fun at Quinn’s deliberate style compared to Jack’s lightning-quick approach.

“Jack will have a full conversation with you while he’s putting the tee in the ground, swing quick, and then finish the conversation,” Zegras joked. “Whereas Quinn is the exact opposite. He’ll take 10 practice swings and then hit one.”

A rivalry that won’t go away

Although Zegras is happy to face Hughes fewer times per year, their matchups aren’t disappearing completely. The Flyers and Canucks are set to meet twice in an eight-day span this December, on the 22nd and 30th. Both games will draw attention, not just for the clash of two competitive teams, but for the storyline of Zegras facing off against the very player he calls the greatest of all time.

Whether or not fans agree with Zegras’ bold claim, his words highlight the growing impact of Hughes on today’s NHL. And in a league always searching for its next face of the game, that kind of endorsement carries real weight.