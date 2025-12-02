The Boston Bruins face a lineup shakeup as they prepare to take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. David Pastrnak, the team’s leading scorer, will miss his third consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury, leaving a noticeable gap in Boston’s offensive structure. His absence comes at a pivotal moment as the Bruins aim to maintain momentum in the Atlantic Division.

Meanwhile, Viktor Arvidsson is expected to return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. His presence could help offset Pastrnak’s absence, providing a key boost to the Bruins’ lineup as they face Detroit.

Coach Marco Sturm emphasized caution, stating, “It’s still day to day.” He said according to NHL.com. “We were hoping he could skate by now, but he didn’t. So, that’s why. We’ll see how it is the next few days, but he will not travel.”

The Bruins must now adapt without their top forward, who leads the team with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games. Adjustments to the forward lines aim to maintain scoring opportunities and defensive coverage throughout the game.

David Pastrnak #88 of the Bruins skates against the Maple Leafs . Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Will Pastrnak return soon for the Bruins?

Pastrnak’s status remains uncertain, and the Bruins are monitoring his recovery closely. His return will depend on how he responds over the next few days, with the team avoiding any rush back onto the ice to prevent further injury.

Bruins’ adjustments without Pastrnak

Boston will likely adjust its forward lines to compensate for Pastrnak’s absence while welcoming back Arvidsson. The adjustments aim to maintain balance in scoring opportunities and defensive coverage throughout the game.

