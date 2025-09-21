NHL News: Canadiens reportedly working under the radar for Patrik Laine star teammate’s extension

The Montreal Canadiens have drawn enough attention with their not-so subtle interest in Sidney Crosby. Thus, the last thing the Habs want is to add another layer of NHL drama to their business. On that note, one teammate of Patrik Laine is reportedly holding contract talks with the organization out of the spotlight.

The Canadiens have enough on their plates as it is in the NHL offseason. The young core in The City of Saints is set for a big year, but some adjustments must be made. In order to assure the Habs are in a good position to compete with the rest of the league, there is work to be done.

Perhaps chief among them is putting pen to paper on an extension for Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson. Though technically a rookie last NHL season, Laine’s star blueliner teammate is entering the final season of his three-year entry-level contract. That makes Hutson a pending restricted free agent—and the Canadiens have no intention of letting him even sniff the market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re working on this and keeping it out of the public eye,” insider Elliotte Friedman commented on Hutson’s extension in dialogue with La Poche Bleue.

Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadians

Advertisement

Under pressure

It’s no secret sophomore seasons are when many NHL players are made or broken. There isn’t a clear reason behind as to why it occurs, but sophomore slumps are common, and a very real threat for players coming off breakout rookie campaigns.

Advertisement

see also 25 best players in Montreal Canadiens history: Icons who built a hockey dynasty

Hutson will be under much duress during the 2025-26 NHL season, as all eyes in Montreal are upon him. Of course, Laine will also have the spotlight upon himself. The Finn is entering a contract year and essentially playing to prove his worth to the Canadiens, but just as much to the rest of the league.

Advertisement

On notice

The Canadiens surprised many during the past NHL season, exceeding expectations by making the Stanley Cup Playoffs and holding their ground against the league’s best teams. Of course, it’s still a long way to the top, but the Habs took a big stride—and aim for it to be only the beginning.