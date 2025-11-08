Elias Pettersson entered the 2025–26 season with questions after a down year that saw the Vancouver Canucks centre post just 45 points. Captain Quinn Hughes was confident in his bounce back, but early results have been mixed, as injuries and inconsistency have challenged the team.

The 26-year-old Swede has shown flashes of his dynamic playmaking, yet the Canucks’ 7–8–0 start underscores a team in transition. With key players sidelined, including star goalie Thatcher Demko, Pettersson has taken on heavy top-line and defensive-zone responsibilities.

Despite modest scoring—three goals and 10 points through 15 games—Pettersson’s two-way growth has drawn praise from coach Adam Foote. For the first time, he starts nearly as many shifts in the defensive zone as the offensive, and his 31 blocked shots highlight his commitment to team defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How is Pettersson adjusting?

PPettersson credits his defensive instincts in part to his youth as a soccer goalie. “I don’t mind blocking shots. I was a soccer goalie at a young age, so I still have those instincts,” he said, according to Sportnet. The added strength he gained in the off-season has helped him win key puck battles, like a play that set up Brock Boeser’s overtime winner in Nashville.

Brock Boeser #6 and Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks talk during an NHL game. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Advertisement

However, his reluctance to shoot remains a concern, averaging just 1.53 shots per game. “I agree, I can shoot more… I’ve always been a pass-first guy, but I also know I have a good shot,” he admitted, balancing safety with opportunity under the weight of leading Vancouver’s offense.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Quinn Hughes drops candid statement aimed at Elias Pettersson, Canucks after lackluster outing vs Blackhawks

Can Vancouver rely on Pettersson?

Foote leans on him against top opponents due to a thin forward lineup. “There’s times when you could cheat a little for offence, but most of the time it ends up with a good chance the other way. So, yeah, I’m trying to play defence-first,” Pettersson said.

Advertisement

SurveyCan Elias Pettersson thrive in a two-way role while leading Canucks’ offense? Can Elias Pettersson thrive in a two-way role while leading Canucks’ offense? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Modeling aspects of his game on Swedish legends Pavel Datsyuk and Peter Forsberg, Pettersson remains focused on his own style. “I’m just trying to be me out there… I’m just trying to play hard in the right way.”

Advertisement