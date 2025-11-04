The Vancouver Canucks knew they were trying their luck when signing Vitali Kravtsov to a one-year contract in the NHL. Now, the organization is parting ways with the former 9th overall pick who wasn’t able to perform and secure a place alongside Elias Pettersson and company.

Kravtsov has been with Vancouver’s affiliate in the AHL, the Abbotsford Canucks, in the 2025-26 season. Despite the injury crisis and lack of depth on the Canucks, the Russian forward was unable to make the NHL roster due to his poor performance. In the minors, Kravtsov recorded just 4 points (1G, 3A) in 10 games. Moreover, he registered a -10 plus/minus, which proved costly for the reigning Calder Cup champions.

Now, the Canucks (the ones in the NHL) are taking matters into their own hands with a decisive move. As announced by general manager Patrik Allvin, Vancouver is cutting ties with the 25-year-old, effective immediately. This was the second stint Kravtsov had with the franchise in British Columbia, as he had appeared in 16 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

“Vitali Kravtsov has been placed on unconditional waivers for purpose of contract termination,” the Canucks announced through an official statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Vitali Kravtsov back when he played for the New York Rangers

Nothing ventured, nothing gained

Allvin and the Canucks knew the odds weren’t on their side when signing Kravtsov. Though the Russian winger was coming off a career year in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), it was still a long shot for him to establish his game in the NHL. Moreover, Pettersson and the Canucks are under heavy pressure, as fans in Vancity demand results. So, the chances of Kravtsov arriving and making an early impact were always slim to none.

Regardless, the Canucks have little to worry or feel regretful about. After handing Kravtsov a league-minimum $775,000 deal, Vancouver has now terminated the contract. In just a matter of days, fans in town will have forgotten about the failed experiment.

The ‘Nucks lost more time than money, though some might argue the former is far more valuable. Still, in today’s NHL—where the salary cap dictates nearly every business decision—that claim can be disputed.