It’s hardly a secret anymore — Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks are in desperate need of help down the middle. Amid a pivotal NHL season, reports suggest the ‘Nucks might be targeting a two-time Stanley Cup champion who’s in dire need of a change of scenery.

Ever since leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Nashville Predators, Steven Stamkos has seen a significant decrease in his production. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, and in Music City the tunes are no better than they were in the Big Guava. For the former first overall pick in 2008, a fresh start might make all the difference in the world.

On that note, the Canucks may offer the best scenario in the NHL. Pettersson and company are witnessing the effects of a lackluster depth at the most important forward position. Though Stamkos’ recent numbers are anything but exciting, the veteran could still revamp the roster in Vancity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Canucks are working the phones. They’re trying to get a centerman, they’ve called everybody. Someone told me the Canucks are poking around Steven Stamkos. It’s no surprise,” as reported on Donnie and Dhali – The Team.

Steven Stamkos at the United Center on February 07, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Why not?

At first, trading for a 35-year-old center whose best days in the NHL are past him may sound delusional. However, the Canucks are in a position where such bold moves are needed. They can pay off, or they can backfire tremendously, but staying idle won’t do Vancouver any favors, either.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: J.T. Miller shares honest message on emotional return after NY Rangers’ win over Canucks

“If you’re the Canucks and you’ve got 8 guys injured—3 or 4 of them in the top-six— you know your heddle is out. You’re calling every centerman you think could be available,” Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor added. “You have to look at everybody, it’s desperation time. Vancouver is calling everywhere.”

Advertisement

Lend them a hand

Still, in order to complete a trade for Stamkos, the Canucks would need some assistance from the Predators—or any other franchise willing to take on dead cap space.

“Nashville would have to eat a part of [Steven Stamkos’ $8 million cap hit]. The Preds would have to eat, at least, $2 to $3 million to make it somewhat [achievable],” Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor commented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elias Pettersson at Rogers Arena on October 9, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada.

Big decision

It’s risky business. The stakes are high for Pettersson and the Canucks in the 2025-26 NHL season. As the saying goes, scared money makes no money. However, committing to a regressing veteran—whose contract runs through the 2027-28 campaign—could chain Vancouver to a top-dollar problem.

Advertisement

On the flip side, perhaps Stamkos’ dip in production is merely a byproduct of the turmoil in Smashville. Who knows what Vancouver might be missing out on by judging a book by its cover.

Advertisement

SurveyWould you like to see Stamkos in Vancouver? Would you like to see Stamkos in Vancouver? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE