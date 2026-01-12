Jalen Hurts could lose a coach in Eagles following 2026 NFL playoff exit

Defeats often leave lasting effects, and this will likely be the case at the Philadelphia Eagles’ facilities. The team’s exit from the 2026 NFL playoffs at the hands of the 49ers hit hard, and one of Jalen Hurts’ coaches is now under scrutiny heading into the offseason.

After the game, Nick Sirianni faced the media and was asked about the team’s immediate plans, specifically regarding offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, whose play-calling has been questioned.

“There will be time to evaluate everybody’s performance,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “Right now, I feel for all our guys in the locker room, all the players, all the coaches, the front office, everybody that works so hard, the fans that come out and support us, Mr. [team owner Jeffrey] Lurie. I feel for all of us, all of them, and there’ll be time to evaluate everything coming up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the past four seasons, the Eagles have had four offensive coordinators. While nothing is certain yet, speculation is growing that the list could reach five next season if Kevin Patullo loses his job.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

A decision that could change the Eagles’ future

The 2026 NFC Wild Card game ended in heartbreak for the Philadelphia Eagles as Kevin Patullo’s controversial play call on a decisive fourth-and-11 with just 43 seconds remaining sealed their 23-19 loss to the 49ers.

Advertisement

see also Jalen Hurts’ key Eagles teammate hit with heavy fine ahead of 2026 NFL playoffs debut

Faced with a four-corner defense specifically designed to stop deep passes, Patullo opted for an ordinary four-receiver vertical concept that resulted in an incomplete pass into double coverage.

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts visibly showed his frustration in the huddle, with cameras capturing his look of disbelief toward the sideline, a reaction that underscored the growing friction between the franchise quarterback and his offensive coordinator’s “predictable” late-game strategy.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Sirianni’s current situation

Following their Super Bowl LIX victory, Nick Sirianni solidified his future with the Philadelphia Eagles by signing a massive multi-year contract extension in May 2025. This deal, reportedly worth over $15 million annually, effectively replaced the final year of his original contract and rewarded him for becoming the first coach to lead his team to four straight playoff appearances and two conference titles in his first four seasons.