Dragging a three-game losing streak, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and the Vancouver Canucks will hit the road in the 2025-26 NHL season. However, the team learned troubling news as goaltender Kevin Lankinen won’t be travelling with them.

As if Pettersson, Hughes, and the Canucks haven’t been through enough in the NHL campaign, more trouble is hitting the squad in Vancity. Ahead of a four-game road trip against contenders in the Western Conference, Vancouver discovered it will be without its current starting goaltender, Lankinen, due to an unexpected setback.

“General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Kevin Lankinen will not travel with the team due to personal reasons and that Jiri Patera has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) under emergency conditions,” the Canucks announced through their official account, @Canucks on X.

Lankinen and Patera’s numbers

So far in the 2025-26 NHL season, the Canucks have struggled in net. Lankinen has appeared in 13 games, recording a 3.63 goals-against average (GAA) and a .880 save percentage (SV%). He has only registered four wins this season, underscoring the larger issues that continue to affect Pettersson, Hughes, and company.

As for Patera, the 26-year-old rookie has made one appearance so far in the ongoing NHL campaign. It was far from a fond memory, as Patera was under siege by the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Florida Panthers. Patera faced 40 shots during the Canucks’ visit to Sunrise, allowing 7 goals (.825 SV%).

Canucks’ current look in net

Now, the Canucks will be away from Vancouver for the next four games, taking on the Anaheim Ducks (Nov. 26), San Jose Sharks (Nov. 28), Los Angeles Kings (Nov. 29), and Colorado Avalanche (Dec. 2) all on the road.

With Lankinen out for personal reasons and Thatcher Demko on Injured Reserve (IR), Pettersson, Hughes, and the Canucks will place their hopes in the hands of undrafted rookie Nikita Tolopilo—who has yet to make his season debut—and Jiri Patera.

Needless to say, the team will look to Pettersson and Hughes to keep them from drifting further off course. With the pod scattered in rough seas, the Canucks need their best talents to guide them through the churning Pacific Division and back toward playoff waters.

