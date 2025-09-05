NHL News: Oilers could finally discover what it takes for Connor McDavid to re-sign

The two losses the Edmonton Oilers suffered in the last two Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers hit the franchise hard, but above all, they weighed heavily on captain Connor McDavid. In a turbulent offseason where his future remains uncertain, there is one key requirement to secure his extension.

McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year contract with the Oilers, who have stated that his renewal is the organization’s top priority. However, there are certain conditions that must be met for the 28-year-old veteran forward to put pen to paper. Along those lines, crosscutting rumors continue to grow.

Edmonton could find itself in a situation where McDavid waits until the start of the 2025-26 NHL season to decide what he truly wants to do. Speculation is becoming the most tangible option in a landscape that remains unclear and even includes potential interest from teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs. Beyond everything, there is one unbreakable requirement to secure his signature.

What is the condition for McDavid to sign?

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the pain of back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses has elevated McDavid’s competitive spirit to another level. “He was always obsessed with winning. Now, he’s in another stratosphere. The only remedy is a Stanley Cup,” Friedman explained.

Friedman also believes that McDavid would be willing to take less money to stay, as long as he is convinced the Oilers have a real chance to win the league. “If he hits the market, I’d bet he would get more elsewhere than in Edmonton,” Friedman noted.

What is McDavid’s stance?

While the defeats play a role in his possible decision, McDavid has been clear in saying that he is in no rush to reach an agreement with the Oilers. The board is wide open, and rumors will only continue to grow until the new season begins, with the captain entering a potential free-agent situation a year from now.