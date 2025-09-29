NHL News: Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks reportedly have all options on the table for former first-rounder’s future

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are determined to take a big step forward in the upcoming NHL season. After years of languishing in the league’s basement, the organization in Windy City believes it’s time for the training wheels to come off.

On that note, the Blackhawks will leave no stone unturned in Chi-town. Bedard has yet to sign an extension through the 2025-26 NHL campaign. Regardless, his spot on the lineup is the one fans have the least concerns about. Neither is Bedard stressed, despite the fact his entry-level contract (ELC) expires next summer.

For fellow former first-round pick Lukas Reichel, the scenario holds much more suspense. Drafted 17th overall in 2020, Reichel is coming off a career year with 8 goals, 14 assists, and 22 points (all personal highs). However, the Blackhawks are far from satisfied and are reportedly exploring every option when it comes to the German winger.

“What happens over the next week is anyone’s guess,” The Athletic’s Scott Powers stated. “[Reichel] could be traded. He could make the Blackhawks roster out of camp. He could be placed on waivers, and that could mean either being claimed by someone else or reassigned to the AHL.”

Contract situation

Reichel is entering the final season of his two-year, $2.4 million contract extension with the Blackhawks. Once the 2025-26 season is a thing of the past, the 23-year-old will become a restricted free agent (RFA). As a result, teams across the league could hand him an offer sheet, but Chicago holds the right to equal any offer and retain their draftee.

Regardless, this campaign might mark the end of the road for Reichel’s time in the Windy City. As a pending RFA, Reichel gives Chicago an extra life, so to speak. Unlike unrestricted free agents (UFAs), the Hawks aren’t rushed to trade him or risk losing him for nothing on the open market.

With an RFA, the team holding signing rights is compensated if another club signs the player to an offer sheet. Of course, the return may not be as valuable as an in-season trade, but at least the Blackhawks would get something in the end, one way or another.

Intensifying

After a very slow summer, the pace is set to pick up in Chicago. The Blackhawks’ patient stance during the offseason was echoed across the NHL, where almost no business was done during the dry spell. Reports now suggest most teams will begin making moves soon.

With the regular season looming, it’s only natural that many organizations will gain a clearer sense of their roster needs and wants. In more ways than one, the NHL landscape could be headed for a period similar to late-Christmas shopping—only this time, it’s in October.