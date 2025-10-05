NHL News: Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks take a chance on Sidney Crosby’s Penguins castoff after tryout period

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are making the final adjustments to their roster for the 2025-26 NHL season. Now, a former teammate of Sidney Crosby on the Pittsburgh Penguins has earned a contract after a tryout period in the Windy City.

Matt Grzelcyk has finally signed a contract for the NHL season after becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer. The former Penguins’ defenseman is now joining Bedard and the Blackhawks for the upcoming campaign.

After joining Chicago on a professional tryout contract (PTO) during training camp, Grzelcyk has now signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Blackhawks.

Pay cut

Coming off a 40-point season (1G, 39A) with Crosby and the Penguins, signing a 1×1 contract may not be what Grzelcyk envisioned when testing the open market. However, with only days to go before opening night, he settled for less money to play alongside Bedard and the rejuvenated Hawks.

Matt Grzelcyk with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Last year, Grzelcyk had signed a one-year contract with the Penguins carrying a cap hit of $2.75 million. Now, his pay check has been greatly reduced, but the 31-year-old blueliner is excited for his new chapter in Chi-town.

Work in progress

While the Blackhawks are fully embracing the new wave of talents coming up in Chi-city, head coach Jeff Blashill acknowledges some may need more time to develop. On that note, the organization announced moves involving a trio of youngsters.

“Blackhawks have sent Oliver Moore, Ryan Greene and Nolan Allan to Rockford,” as reported by beat reporter Ben Pope. Moore (20), Greene (21), and Allan (22) will all get time to further grow in the AHL, before being called back up to the NHL level.