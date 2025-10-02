Connor Bedard makes sincere admission ahead of key Blackhawks season: ‘It’s probably my biggest skill’

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are nowhere near the top favorites in the NHL. However, the young team in The Windy City is determined to shock the world. Whether that’s feasible or not, the former first overall pick is confident in himself and his teammates.

With Jeff Blashill taking over behind the bench, Bedard and the Blackhawks may get a clean slate. Last year’s deflating outings can be put in the back burner and the Hawks can focus strictly on what’s ahead of them. Sounds easy, but it’s much harder to actually pull off.

Regardless, Bedard and the rejuvenated Blackhawks can’t wait for the 2025-26 NHL season to get underway. Chicago ended the past campaign with rising spirits, and they are eager to show the league how far the young talents in Chi-town have come. On that note, Bedard himself believes he can step up his game even further. The former first overall selection in 2023 made that clear with a bold statement.

“I’ve always had pretty good vision,” Bedard commented, via Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s something that I think is probably my biggest skill, how I see the ice — especially with the puck. Away from the puck, I think I could get a little better with finding spots.”

Connor Bedard at United Center on December 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Uphill climb

Life is full of contradictions. In the NHL, that’s no different. Though only 20, Connor Bedard has already learned that lesson. Drafted first overall by the Blackhawks, his time in Chicago hasn’t quite matched what he may have envisioned. In the City of Big Shoulders, Bedard has often been left to bear the weight on his own.

So far, the Hawks have struggled to find the right linemate to truly elevate his game. Make no mistake, though—his production has been nothing short of excellent. Bedard captured the Calder Memorial Trophy as an 18-year-old and has already tallied 128 points (45G, 83A) in just 150 NHL games. Once Chicago finds the right combination to join Bedard on the top line, his production will shift into another gear.

Potential sidekick

On that note, head coach Blashill hopes he’s found the winning number. That is left to be seen when the puck drops in the NHL season, but there are enough reasons for fans in Chicago to be hopeful.

“I like to use my speed, and I like to skate with [the puck],” Andre Burakovsky stated, per Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s one of the things that can help [Bedard]. He doesn’t have to do it every time. I can do it for him and set him up with space.”

All signs indicate Ryan Donato (Blackhawks’ leading goal scorer last season with 31 tallies) and Andre Burakovsky will anchor Bedard on Chicago’s top forward unit. They may not be household names, but it’s the best the Blackhawks can put together at the moment without compromising the right balance throughout the rest of the lines.

Out of the gate

Needless to say, Bedard and company will have no acclimation period once the season begins. Right from the get-go, the Blackhawks will be under pressure. Nothing indicates the NHL is back quite like a trip to Sunrise to face the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. If Bedard and the Hawks are serious about making a statement, October 7 at Amerant Bank Arena is as good a date as any to send a message.

