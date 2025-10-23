NHL News: Connor McDavid, Oilers receive major injury update on star Zach Hyman’s status

The 2025-26 NHL season has only begun, but Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have already been through some ups and downs. However, welcoming Zach Hyman back into the lineup might be just what the doctor ordered. On that note, an update has been issued on the star winger’s status.

McDavid and the Oilers have been without Hyman since Game 4 of the 2025 Western Conference Final. As the 33-year-old forward went down with a wrist injury on his right hand (his shooting hand), Edmonton has dearly missed the goal-scoring ability he brought to the table. For many, the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final series with the Florida Panthers could’ve been different with him on the ice.

Regardless, that ship has sailed, and the Oilers can’t be stressing about water under the bridge. Instead, McDavid and Edmonton are looking forward, as reports suggest Hyman might be back in the blink of an eye.

“Zach Hyman is nearing a return for the Oilers and could play as early as Nov. 1,” as stated by NHL.com. As reported, Hyman participated in an optional practice this week and took part in Edmonton’s morning skate, too.

Connor McDavid at Madison Square Garden on October 14, 2025 in New York City.

According to plan

According to the latest update on Hyman, the veteran forward has recovered from surgery on his right wrist within the originally projected timeline. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Hyman is expected to return to the ice alongside McDavid and the Oilers when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Zach’s very upbeat and cheerful because he’s joined the team and is part of our practices now,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters. “We hope that he’s back with us [on November 1] whether it’s that day [or not], we hope it’s early November.”

Regressed

While Hyman’s absence is significant for the Oilers, McDavid and the squad saw his production take a major hit during the 2024–25 NHL season. Coming off a 54-goal campaign in 2023 and 2024, Hyman’s goal total was cut in half last season, as he recorded 27 goals.

It’s still an impressive figure—one Edmonton could greatly benefit from when Hyman returns. With him back in the lineup, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will have some weight lifted off their shoulders, as well as another weapon to assist and feed off.

