NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed a special celebration for when Connor McDavid and company host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Matthews and the Maple Leafs will walk into a hostile environment on February 3 to face McDavid and the Oilers at Rogers Place. In what promises to be a crucial showdown between two Stanley Cup contenders, the Alberta organization confirmed a special celebration for the occasion.

During the 2025-26 NHL season, the Oilers will host 16 unique-theme games at home. Among them is February 3, when the Leafs come to town and the team will host an Olympic send-off night. It will be the last home game before McDavid and other players on the team travel to Milano for the 2026 Olympics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olympic rosters

The upcoming NHL season is one that will be temporarily put on halt because of the Olympics in February. Every player in the league is hoping to represent its country in the biggest stage, but only a few will get the call.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Advertisement

On that note, Team Canada is holding its National Teams Orientation Camp from August 26-28 in Calgary. So far, the only confirmed members of the roster are: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart, Cale Makar, and Brayden Point.

Advertisement

Free bird

Meanwhile, Auston Matthews is expected to captain Team USA, in its pursuit for the first gold medal since the memorable ‘Miracle on Ice’ during the 1980’s games. The Leafs’ captain has been named among the six initial players to represent the Stars and Stripes.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win the gold medal in the 2026 Olympics? Who will win the gold medal in the 2026 Olympics? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Joining Matthews will be Matthew Tkachuk (who recently underwent surgery, but is expected to be available come February), Quinn Hughes, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, and Charlie McAvoy.

Advertisement