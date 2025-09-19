NHL News: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald sends very clear contract message on RFA Luke Hughes signing

As training camp ramps up across the league, the New Jersey Devils find themselves without one of their most promising young defensemen. Luke Hughes, still unsigned as a restricted free agent, has yet to join his teammates, leaving a noticeable gap in preparations for the upcoming season.

The absence of Hughes comes as the Devils aim to build on their youthful core led by his brother, Jack Hughes, and fellow stars Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. With opening night less than three weeks away, the delay in negotiations has added a layer of uncertainty to New Jersey’s training camp.

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald addressed the situation Thursday, striking a firm but measured tone. “We will be signing him,” Fitzgerald said, according to TSN, making clear that the organization fully intends to secure Hughes’ services. The question, however, remains not if a deal will get done—but when.

How much of a setback is Hughes’ absence?

Fitzgerald did not downplay the urgency of the situation. “I do believe every day you lose, it is an impact on a player,” he said. “So, from our end, yeah there’s urgency to get him here or to continue to strive to that common goal of getting a deal. I believe on their end, too, there’s some urgency.”

Luke Hughes #43 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal with teammates. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old Hughes is projected to play a major role on New Jersey’s blue line this season, especially with his offensive upside. Each missed day of camp represents missed opportunities to integrate into systems and work under head coach Lindy Ruff’s staff.

What about other RFAs around the league?

The Devils are not alone in navigating tense RFA negotiations. The Anaheim Ducks remain without forward Mason McTavish, who has been skating with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s instead of training with new coach Joel Quenneville.

Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators are still working to finalize a deal for Luke Evangelista, as GM Barry Trotz acknowledged talks remain ongoing. In Las Vegas, Alexander Holtz is in camp on a professional tryout agreement, while Winnipeg’s Rasmus Kupari has opted to play in Switzerland this season.

Is a long-term deal the endgame in New Jersey?

Despite the stalled progress, Fitzgerald reiterated the team’s commitment to Hughes, noting regular communication with agent Pat Brisson. “The top priority is signing Luke Hughes to a long-term deal, and that’s our goal. It hasn’t changed,” he said.

For now, the Devils remain patient but aware of the ticking clock. Hughes’ eventual arrival at camp will be critical not only for his development but also for the team’s chemistry as they push to reclaim a playoff spot. Whether the deal gets finalized before opening night will be the storyline to watch in Newark.