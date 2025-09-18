NHL News: Ducks RFA Mason McTavish reportedly skates with another team amid ongoing contract stalemate

As the Anaheim Ducks open on-ice sessions for training camp, one absence is drawing attention: restricted free agent Mason McTavish. The 22-year-old winger, who posted 52 points in 76 games last season, is currently skating with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s, leaving the team to navigate negotiations without one of its top young talents. The Ducks aim to secure a long-term deal that aligns with their rebuild, but discussions have yet to reach a resolution.

The Ducks are entering the season with high hopes for their young core, which includes Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish. McTavish’s contract situation remains a focal point, as management weighs the potential impact of a short-term bridge versus a longer commitment.

The ongoing stalemate adds tension to Anaheim’s camp, as the team balances optimism for immediate contributions with strategic planning for the future. With McTavish absent, the Ducks are testing depth and leadership among returning players while hoping for a resolution that keeps their top prospects intact.

What’s causing the stalemate between McTavish and the Ducks?

Negotiations reportedly revolve around salary expectations for a long-term deal. Despite having over $20 million in cap space, Anaheim has historically been conservative with restricted free agents, balancing fiscal responsibility with player retention. “With training camp on-ice sessions beginning today, Mason McTavish is skating with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s. The contract stalemate continues in Anaheim. It’s believed the Ducks prefer not to do a bridge, but no common ground yet,” reported Elliotte Friedman on X.

Strategic implications for Anaheim’s rebuild

While Mason McTavish’s absence from training camp doesn’t signal a breakdown, it underscores the broader challenges Anaheim faces in securing its young core. With rising talents like Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, and Pavel Mintyukov expected to enter contract negotiations in the coming seasons, establishing a precedent with McTavish is critical.

A long-term deal would not only affirm McTavish’s role as a foundational piece of the rebuild, but also help shape the Ducks’ competitive trajectory in the Western Conference.

As camp unfolds and preseason games draw near, all eyes will be on whether Anaheim and McTavish can reach an agreement—one that could define the franchise’s next chapter.

