NHL News: Leon Draisaitl shares thoughts on Oilers facing worst-case Connor McDavid scenario

As the Edmonton Oilers head into the 2025–26 NHL season, all eyes remain on Connor McDavid and his looming contract situation. The team’s franchise cornerstone is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and with training camp underway, the likelihood of a deal being finalized before opening night appears slim. The uncertainty surrounding McDavid’s future has created an air of tension, though teammates are striving to stay focused on the season ahead.

For Leon Draisaitl, McDavid isn’t just a teammate — he’s been a co-pilot in the Oilers’ rise since their respective drafts in 2014 and 2015. On the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Draisaitl addressed the speculation directly, emphasizing both his hope for a re-signing and respect for McDavid’s autonomy.

“I don’t really know what is going on between them or where they’re at or where they’re not at. I don’t know. I wouldn’t say I’m nervous about it. I obviously hope that it gets done,” Draisaitl told hosts Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How does McDavid’s contract uncertainty impact the Oilers?

Draisaitl acknowledged that every player has their own process and timeline, noting that McDavid may simply not want to rush the decision or create a distraction for the team. “If it doesn’t, then that’s his right and his decision as well,” Draisaitl said. “So yeah, I think there are a lot of factors that play into it.”

Leon Draisaitl #29, Evan Bouchard #2 and Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers confer during a game. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Even with ongoing contract talks, the forward stressed that the situation hasn’t affected the team’s focus. He noted that any media speculation is the main source of potential distraction, while the locker room remains committed to the season’s objectives.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Connor McDavid reveals why a contract deal isn’t done yet with the Oilers

“I’m still very confident and hope this gets done soon. I don’t think [it’s a distraction] at all. If anything, the media is going to make it a distraction. But not within our room,” Draisaitl explained.

Advertisement

Looking ahead

Draisaitl underscored his confidence in the Oilers’ internal dynamic. “He’s obviously going to be a part of that. I haven’t really talked about it with him at all. It’s his decision; it’s his family’s decision, whatever they want to do. We’re going to give him space and figure it out.”

SurveyHow important is Connor McDavid’s contract resolution for the Oilers’ 2025–26 season? How important is Connor McDavid’s contract resolution for the Oilers’ 2025–26 season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Oilers begin the 2025–26 campaign aiming to build on past playoff successes, and the resolution of McDavid’s contract will play a pivotal role in shaping both the team’s competitive outlook and internal chemistry.