NHL News: Former Flyers goalie Carter Hart is reportedly drawing interest from at least two teams after reinstatement

Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart, recently reinstated by the NHL, is reportedly drawing interest from multiple clubs as he eyes a fresh start.

By Alexander Rosquez

Carter Hart looks on during an NHL game.
© (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)Carter Hart looks on during an NHL game.

Former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart appears poised to make a quick return to the NHL, with multiple teams reportedly interested in acquiring the 27-year-old netminder. Hart was reinstated by the league on September 11, along with four other former Canadian World Juniors players, following his acquittal in the 2018 Hockey Canada controversial case. He will be eligible to sign a new NHL contract beginning October 15.

Since the reinstatement, Hart has reportedly narrowed down a “workable number of suitors,” according to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston. Among the teams reportedly still in the mix are the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, and “one or two other teams.”

Hart’s focus is clear: finding a team where he can secure meaningful playing time while joining a competitive roster. Johnston wrote, “Hart’s main priorities remain finding a landing spot that comes with a clear path to playing time on a team that’s set up for success.”

Why the Hurricanes and Golden Knights could be attractive destinations

The Golden Knights, with goaltenders Adin Hill and Akira Schmid, have qualified for the playoffs seven times in the last eight seasons, making them an appealing option for Hart. Similarly, the Hurricanes offer competition behind Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, while providing a path to meaningful starts.

Carter Hart (#79) in action with the Flyers vs. Coyotes in 2023. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Carter Hart (#79) in action with the Flyers vs. Coyotes in 2023. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hart brings NHL experience to the table, having played in 227 career games with the Flyers, second only to Jake Oettinger among active goaltenders at his age. Flyers GM Danny Briere had previously indicated that both the organization and Hart’s representation believed a fresh start would be in the player’s best interest.

What’s next for Carter Hart?

Hart joins a group of former Canadian World Juniors players—including Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, and Michael McLeod—who can sign new contracts starting October 1, allowing time to finalize visas and travel plans before NHL registration begins on October 15. Teams are expected to move quickly to secure him, with playing time and competitive opportunity as central considerations.

