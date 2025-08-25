With Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson in trade rumors, Flames’ veteran reportedly makes final stance on his future

The Calgary Flames sense the pressure increase as Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson continue to pop up in trade rumors. However, another veteran on the roster could bring a dose of good news with his reported decision on his NHL future.

The Flames are trending downwards ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season. The loud buzz around Kadri and Andersson does little to help the team in Calgary, too. After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s up to the Flames to turn the tide or brace for departures come trade deadline day.

Still, in a landscape filled with question marks and potential exits, Flames captain Mikael Backlund has reportedly made a firm decision on his future, which could serve as light at the end of the tunnel for Calgary.

“[Backlund has] got a year left on his contract and he says he wants to continue to play,” insider Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “He wants to be a lifetime Calgary Flame. He’s not looking to go anywhere.”

Mikael Backlund #11 of the Calgary Flames against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Red hot numbers

Taken off the board with the 24th overall pick in the 2007 NHL entry Draft, Backlund has spent his entire career with the Flames. He doesn’t envision that changing any time soon as reports indicate. Backlund is now entering the final season of his two-year, $9M extension. Once it expires, he will be 37 years old.

Still, the Flames may look forward to give Backlund another contract next summer. The Swede currently ranks seventh on the franchise’s all-time points leaderboard. With 563 points (215 G, 348 A), he is only one tally away from tying Gary Suter at sixth place.

Not meeting the price tag

While Kadri’s situation seems more hypothetical than Andersson’s, the defenseman doesn’t have a clear exit path out of Calgary either. So far, no offers have arrived for Andersson, and it’s trending towards him staying put in C-town to start the season.

As noted by Frank Seravalli on Bleacher Report’s Insider Notebook, teams are cautious about trading for Andersson. At this point, it appears too costly, and if the veteran is serious about starting fresh, waiting for him to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) might be the wiser move.

“I don’t want to say that the deals that were offered to Calgary for Rasmus Andersson were underwhelming, I think everyone…recognizes that when you trade for Anderson you need to pay him; it’s acquisition cost plus cost on your cap,” Seravalli explained.