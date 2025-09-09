NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs teammate sends clear message on facing pressure after Mitch Marner trade to Golden Knights

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews enter the new NHL season with one of their most significant roster changes in recent years. The departure of Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights left both a leadership and scoring gap, forcing the team to look inward for answers. At the center of that transition is 22-year-old Matthew Knies, a player the organization believes is ready for the challenge.

Knies, fresh off a career-best 58-point campaign, is coming off a postseason run where his physical play and scoring touch drew praise from teammates and fans alike. With his six-year contract extension signed in July, Toronto has made it clear they view him as a cornerstone of their future. The pressure, however, is undeniable — especially in a market as demanding as Toronto.

For Knies, the moment represents both opportunity and responsibility. “I have to perform better and take on a little bit more ice time or take on a bigger role,” he told The Athletic. “If that’s what’s needed and expected, then you know I’m going to be ready for it.”

Can Knies fill the void left by Marner?

Replacing Marner’s 102 points from last season is no small task. Toronto will rely on Knies to develop alongside Auston Matthews, forming a top-line duo expected to shoulder much of the offensive production. Knies acknowledged the challenge, but emphasized his readiness. “If that’s what’s expected, I’m going to be ready for it and hopefully successful in those areas,” he said.

A business lesson for a young star

Knies also admitted Marner’s trade was a reality check about the nature of the league. “It feels really weird, to be honest. It was once I realized that at this level it’s more of a business,” he explained. “I hope he enjoys himself and still has a lot of success.”

Toronto fans have every reason to be excited about Knies’ trajectory. His combination of size, skill, and poise has already translated into playoff production, with 14 points across three postseasons. Entering his fourth NHL season, he now has the chance to move from promising talent to foundational star, and the Leafs’ push for contention may depend on how quickly he adapts to his new role.

