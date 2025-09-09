Brady Tkachuk’s Senators goalie urges NHL to rethink overtime format and clarify interference rules

The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for the 2025–26 NHL season, and goaltender Linus Ullmark—Brady Tkachuk’s teammate—is already making waves before the puck even drops.

Speaking at the NHL Players’ Tour in Las Vegas, Ullmark didn’t hold back, voicing strong opinions on the league’s overtime structure and the need for clearer rules on goalie interference. His candid observations offered a glimpse into how top netminders view the game—and how they want it to evolve.

Ullmark, who helped Ottawa reach the playoffs in his first season with the club, stressed the importance of fairness for goalies in high-stakes scenarios. “From the perspective of a goaltender, you can play the best game of your life and have a shutout—then let in three shootout goals, and you feel like the worst goalie ever,” he said. The 30-year-old Swedish netminder’s comments reflect frustration shared by many in the league, highlighting the fine line between individual performance and team results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond statistics and wins, Ullmark’s media presence showcased his personality off the ice. Known for his openness, he discussed not just gameplay but also the role communication plays in maintaining locker room chemistry. “I try to stay open. Some days I’m grumpier or sad—we all have those days. If I can show more emotions, hopefully people feel more safe and secure talking to me,” Ullmark explained.

Senators’ Ullmark urges NHL to rethink key rules. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Should the NHL extend overtime and redefine goalie interference?

Ullmark believes the current 3-on-3 overtime system and frequent shootouts don’t always reward strong play. “We should add five more minutes of overtime like at the 4 Nations. Because it comes down more to play,” he said, suggesting that extended extra time would better determine the outcome on the ice rather than leaving it to a skills contest.

Advertisement

He also weighed in on the controversial goalie interference calls, calling for a dedicated video official. “I would add a specific goal watcher/referee in Toronto who has the perspective of goaltenders to really put it down in black and white what is goaltender interference and what is not,” Ullmark explained. The message is clear: consistency and fairness are paramount.

Advertisement

Preparing for a competitive 2025-26 campaign

As the Senators enter their second season with Ullmark between the pipes, fans can expect a goalie who is both outspoken and elite in skill. The team returns most of its core, but adjustments and chemistry-building with new players will be critical.

SurveyShould the NHL extend overtime and clarify goalie interference rules as Linus Ullmark suggests? Should the NHL extend overtime and clarify goalie interference rules as Linus Ullmark suggests? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ullmark’s advocacy for changes in overtime and interference rules may not affect this season immediately, but his voice emphasizes the ongoing evolution of hockey and the importance of protecting those tasked with guarding the net.