Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube explains how team will replace Mitch Marner, boost Auston Matthews’ line

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube outlines his strategy to fill the void left by Mitch Marner, focusing on team chemistry and supporting Auston Matthews’ top line.

By Alexander Rosquez

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck.
© Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty ImagesAuston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering a new chapter this offseason, with the departure of star winger Mitch Marner leaving a noticeable gap in the lineup. Head coach Craig Berube is approaching the challenge with a clear message: no single player can replace Marner, and the team must adapt collectively.

Marner’s absence, following his trade to the Vegas Golden Knights, prompted Toronto to add depth, including Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Matias Maccelli. As rookies and veterans report for training camp, Berube is focused on chemistry and integration.

Veteran players returning from last season provide stability, but the Leafs are entering a critical evaluation period to determine who can step up and complement Auston Matthews’ top-line responsibilities. Berube remains cautious about assigning roles too quickly, prioritizing adaptability and experimentation.

Advertisement

How will the Leafs fill the gap left by Mitch Marner?

Berube emphasized that new acquisitions must feel their way into the team’s system. “You don’t replace the player, right? I mean, Mitch Marner is a great player… But what we did do is we added some depth to our team with Roy, Joshua and Maccelli,” he said according to thestar.com.

Craig Berube

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube discusses offseason acquisitions. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The coach plans to see where everyone fits before deciding on line combinations, but he expressed confidence in existing chemistry with Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews, as well as John Tavares and William Nylander.

NHL News: Oilers’ Connor McDavid sends clear message on contract talks: ‘All options are on the table’

see also

NHL News: Oilers’ Connor McDavid sends clear message on contract talks: ‘All options are on the table’

Evaluating new additions

Berube highlighted the potential impact of the summer acquisitions. Dakota Joshua brings size, scoring ability, and penalty-killing experience, while Roy provides a right-handed center option with reach and defensive responsibility. “He moves up and down the lineup a little… He’s got size and reach, but he’s got sneaky hands around the net,” Berube said of Roy. Matias Maccelli offers skill and playmaking versatility, capable of boosting the second power-play unit.

Advertisement

The Leafs’ coaching staff and management are optimistic about how these changes, combined with returning veterans, can maintain competitive performance while integrating new talent.

Survey

Which new Leafs addition is most likely to make an immediate impact next season?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

What’s next for the Maple Leafs?

Training camp will reveal how quickly the Leafs can integrate these players into the system, with early exhibitions providing insight into line chemistry and player roles. The team aims to emerge ready for a deep playoff push with Matthews’ top-line effectiveness intact.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Matthews' Maple Leafs teammate sends clear message on facing pressure after Marner trade to Golden Knights
NHL

Matthews' Maple Leafs teammate sends clear message on facing pressure after Marner trade to Golden Knights

Matthews' Maple Leafs reportedly getting creative in search for Marner's replacement
NHL

Matthews' Maple Leafs reportedly getting creative in search for Marner's replacement

Vegas' Cassidy issues blunt statement pushing Eichel to be Matthews-like for Marner
NHL

Vegas' Cassidy issues blunt statement pushing Eichel to be Matthews-like for Marner

Shedeur Sanders among top 5 in NFL ranking despite being behind Joe Flacco at Browns
NFL

Shedeur Sanders among top 5 in NFL ranking despite being behind Joe Flacco at Browns

Better Collective Logo