NHL News: Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube explains how team will replace Mitch Marner, boost Auston Matthews’ line

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering a new chapter this offseason, with the departure of star winger Mitch Marner leaving a noticeable gap in the lineup. Head coach Craig Berube is approaching the challenge with a clear message: no single player can replace Marner, and the team must adapt collectively.

Marner’s absence, following his trade to the Vegas Golden Knights, prompted Toronto to add depth, including Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Matias Maccelli. As rookies and veterans report for training camp, Berube is focused on chemistry and integration.

Veteran players returning from last season provide stability, but the Leafs are entering a critical evaluation period to determine who can step up and complement Auston Matthews’ top-line responsibilities. Berube remains cautious about assigning roles too quickly, prioritizing adaptability and experimentation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How will the Leafs fill the gap left by Mitch Marner?

Berube emphasized that new acquisitions must feel their way into the team’s system. “You don’t replace the player, right? I mean, Mitch Marner is a great player… But what we did do is we added some depth to our team with Roy, Joshua and Maccelli,” he said according to thestar.com.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube discusses offseason acquisitions. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The coach plans to see where everyone fits before deciding on line combinations, but he expressed confidence in existing chemistry with Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews, as well as John Tavares and William Nylander.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Oilers’ Connor McDavid sends clear message on contract talks: ‘All options are on the table’

Evaluating new additions

Berube highlighted the potential impact of the summer acquisitions. Dakota Joshua brings size, scoring ability, and penalty-killing experience, while Roy provides a right-handed center option with reach and defensive responsibility. “He moves up and down the lineup a little… He’s got size and reach, but he’s got sneaky hands around the net,” Berube said of Roy. Matias Maccelli offers skill and playmaking versatility, capable of boosting the second power-play unit.

Advertisement

The Leafs’ coaching staff and management are optimistic about how these changes, combined with returning veterans, can maintain competitive performance while integrating new talent.

SurveyWhich new Leafs addition is most likely to make an immediate impact next season? Which new Leafs addition is most likely to make an immediate impact next season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Maple Leafs?

Training camp will reveal how quickly the Leafs can integrate these players into the system, with early exhibitions providing insight into line chemistry and player roles. The team aims to emerge ready for a deep playoff push with Matthews’ top-line effectiveness intact.