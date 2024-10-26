NHL News: Golden Knights veteran center gears up for season debut against Sharks

After months off the ice, the Vegas Golden Knights are finally getting back a center to make his debut for the 2024-25 NHL season, with his first game set to be a home matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

Good news for the Vegas Golden Knights: A veteran player, who has been with the team for seven seasons since 2017, is set to return after an unspecified injury kept him off the ice with no details available about his condition. The center has been activated from injured reserve to make his home debut against the San Jose Sharks.

The player in question is 31-year-old Swedish center William Karlsson. He hasn’t played in an NHL game since the 2023-24 season, with the nature of his injury remaining undisclosed, and no timeline was given for his return to skating with the Golden Knights.

It’s worth noting that Karlsson competed in last season’s playoffs against the Dallas Stars, reportedly playing through a lower-body injury. Though he didn’t score, he contributed two assists in those games.

In last season’s regular season, the Sharks and Golden Knights met four times, with Karlsson playing a key role. He scored two goals on seven shots on goal, added three assists, and played 62 minutes total in those matchups.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 18: William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights takes a break during a stop in play in the third period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on April 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ducks defeated the Golden Knights 4-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

William Karlsson’s 2023-24 Season

Last season was relatively strong for Karlsson, with 70 games played, 30 goals, and 30 assists, marking his fourth-best season in games played. It was also his second-best goal-scoring season, only surpassed by his 43 goals in the 2017-18 season.

How long has William Karlsson been in the NHL?

While Karlsson has spent seven seasons with the Golden Knights and is about to start his eighth, he first debuted in the NHL with the Ducks in 2014, managing to play 14 games in his rookie year.