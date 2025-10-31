The New York Rangers found themselves in a tense battle Thursday night at Rogers Place, ultimately rallying past the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime. From the opening shift, both teams displayed urgency and skill, with each opportunity carrying added weight as the game unfolded. J.T. Miller emerged as the hero, delivering a timely goal that swung the night in New York’s favor.

Despite falling behind by two goals in the second period, the Rangers refused to surrender. Veteran poise, opportunistic scoring, and strong goaltending by Igor Shesterkin, who made 33 saves, allowed New York to climb back. Braden Schneider, Jonny Brodzinski, and Taylor Raddysh all contributed key goals, underscoring the depth and resilience of the Rangers’ roster.

As the game approached overtime, the sense of momentum on the road became pivotal. Miller, who has now tied Johnny Gaudreau for the second-most overtime goals by an American-born player, emphasized the importance of confidence and consistency moving forward.

What did J.T. Miller say about maintaining momentum?

“We need the confidence,” Miller said after the game, according to NHL.com. “We liked at least two periods of our game on the road against a really good team. We needed that to build some confidence and see some pucks go in — hopefully that can propel us and keep this going a little bit more on this road trip. We have a good chance to finish this off in the right way.”

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan praised the team’s effort as a reflection of character and leadership. “Obviously, we’re thrilled with the effort to come back. It’s an indication of the character that we have in the room,” he said. “I think our leadership group led the charge there, and it’s fun to be part of something like that when you can come back against a real good team like Edmonton.”

How did the comeback unfold?

The Rangers struck first when Brodzinski intercepted a pass and scored on a breakaway. Nurse responded for the Oilers with two goals, while Matt Savoie netted his first NHL goal to give Edmonton a 3-1 advantage. Schneider’s rebound goal and Raddysh’s wrist shot in the third period tied the game, setting the stage for Miller’s overtime winner.

With renewed confidence, the Rangers continue their western road trip looking to sustain momentum. This comeback could be a defining moment early in the season, showing that New York has the character and depth to compete against top-tier opponents.

