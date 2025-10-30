Trending topics:
NHL News: Islanders make an example out of Mat Barzal with harsh in-season punishment

New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy is imposing a severe punishment on Mathew Barzal ahead of the game with the Carolina Hurricanes.

By Federico O'donnell

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena.
The New York Islanders are serious about installing a winning culture in the NHL. On that note, Patrick Roy is taking no passengers in Long Island, not even Mathew Barzal, who will be punished for his latest mishap.

Determined to snap a two-game losing streak and escape the basement of the Metropolitan Division, Roy is holding all of his players in New York to the highest of standards. That means nothing will fly under the radar as the Islanders struggle to gain momentum in the 2025-26 NHL season.

As reported by the Islanders in their official gameday report, Barzal will be a healthy scratch for the upcoming visit to the Carolina Hurricanes. Having recorded points in five of the last six games, it came as a shock to fans to see Barzal taken out of the lineup by Roy. However, the coach explained that his decision was made because Barzal was late for morning skate on Thursday.

Holding the star accountable

Roy isn’t playing around in Elmont Park. The four-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender is determined to chase greatness as a head coach, too. However, the Isles are still a long way from competing for silverware in the NHL. Nevertheless, they have got to start somewhere, and Roy’s strictness might be just what the doctor ordered for the franchise in Long Island.

Patrick Roy, head coach for the New York Islanders

That’s the culture of our team,” Patrick Roy admitted, via the New York Post. “And we made the decision not to play him tonight. And Barzy’s not happy, he doesn’t feel good about it.

NHL teams that achieved back-to-back Stanley Cup victories: How many have won consecutive titles?

see also

NHL teams that achieved back-to-back Stanley Cup victories: How many have won consecutive titles?

[Barzal] respects the decision, he understands it. He was really good about it. Like I said to him, it happened to me when I was in Colorado. Different way, but [I] missed a practice, missed two games. That’s the culture of our team, we believe in it. But he’s good about it. He’s very good about it.”

Do it all over again tomorrow

While Barzal won’t play during the Islanders’ visit to the Hurricanes, he gets a chance to re-claim his spot on New York’s top line, when the Isles visit the Washington Capitals on the second-stop of their back-to-back games in the NHL season. Needless to say, barring another late arrival, Barzal should be on the ice at Capital One Arena on Friday night.

Federico O'donnell
