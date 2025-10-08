Trending topics:
NHL News: Jeff Blashill makes his presence felt with harsh message to Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks after Panthers loss

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill dropped a bold statement for Connor Bedard and the rest of the team after loss to the Florida Panthers.

By Federico O'donnell

Connor Bedard at Amerant Bank Arena on October 07, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesConnor Bedard at Amerant Bank Arena on October 07, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks showed glimpses of hope, but were unable to deliver a win during Jeff Blashill’s debut. Following the loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2025-26 NHL season opener, the new bench boss in the Windy City voiced a firm message.

Beating the Panthers on the night their second Stanley Cup banner headed to the rafters was never going to be easy. It would’ve been the perfect opportunity for Bedard, Blashill, and the Blackhawks to make a statement, but it wasn’t to be.

Regardless, the Hawks went toe-to-toe with the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. A one-goal loss to start the NHL campaign isn’t the worst possible outcome for the young Blackhawks. Still, Blashill voiced a stern comment after the game in Sunrise, Florida.

“It is such an unforgiving league that you have to be on top of your game every night,” Blashill said, per Chicago Sun-Times. “You’re not going to be perfect — I get that — but you can’t let the lows be so low. Certainly, there’s some guys that need to take that lesson. That’s their takeaway.”

Back to work

Coaching a young team like Chicago’s was always going to present challenges for Blashill. The Blackhawks boast the NHL’s third-youngest roster, with an average age around 26. Only Montreal and Buffalo feature younger lineups.

“We have to continue to grow and work on finding ways that we’re not giving away easy chances,” Jeff Blashill added. “They’re going to create enough on their own.”

Work in progress

With youth comes boldness—like Chicago showed going after the reigning champions on the road—but inexperience is also part of the package. The latter showed at some bad moments for the Hawks during their debut. Bedard and the Blackhawks are, by every definition, a work in progress.

Taking down the Panthers in Sunrise would’ve been an ideal start, but it wouldn’t have meant as much—just like the loss doesn’t have to be bigger than it is. It’s all about keeping up the pace and not letting defeats affect morale in the locker room. The winds of change are palpable in Chicago, though it may take some time before they truly strike fear into another organization.

