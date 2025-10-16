NHL News: Latest Panthers’ acquisition sends five-word message to Brad Marchand, new teammates

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers are realizing just how tough the 2025-26 NHL season will be for them. As they vie to stay afloat while missing stars on the team, the brass made moves to claim defenseman Donovan Sebrango off waivers.

While Sebrango is nowhere near a household name in the NHL, the Panthers have their fair share of expertise when it comes to developing overlooked talent. The former Ottawa Senators’ blueliner has four career appearances, with half of them being during the 2025-26 campaign.

As Sebrango joins Marchand and company, his spot in the lineup is far from guaranteed. However, with the Panthers suffering yet another long-term injury on top of Tkachuk and Barkov, there’s a beacon of hope. Moreover, defensemen Uvis Balinskis and Jeff Petry have been struggling lately, opening the door for a move on the third defensive pairing.

Eager to make the team, Sebrango dropped a five-word message on his social media. “Can’t wait to get going,” Donovan Sebrango posted on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Donovan Sebrango back with the Ottawa Senators

Just need one

Through the first four games of his NHL career, the 23-year-old defenseman has yet to notch his first point. So far in the season, Sebrango recorded a shot and five penalty minutes, while playing an average of 15:14 minutes in his two outings. Perhaps with the Panthers, the Ontario-native can finally find his footing in the league.

Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings with the 63rd overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry Draft, Sebrango was traded to Ottawa in the deal that sealed Alex DeBrincat’s transfer to the Motor City.

Turning the tide

The Panthers’ three-game win streak to start the season might have been an oasis for a deserted locker room in Sunrise. Now, the Cats are facing a more realistic outcome as they miss four players who are regular starters and key assets in Paul Maurice’s team.

Brad Marchand at Amerant Bank Arena

“We’ve got a couple of areas we need to work on,” Maurice admitted after the 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, via NHL,com. “There were some things in transition tonight that could have been better and I didn’t think we were fully engaged on the forecheck.”

Marchand is still the brightest beacon of hope in Broward County. The 37-year-old forward leads the Cats in goals (3) and points (5), and is the team’s tone-setter night in and night out. Still, the low-production overall is beginning to grow concerning. The Panthers must find a way to survive in the NHL without their two best players (Tkachuk and Barkov) before it’s too late.

