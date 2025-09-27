NHL News: Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson backed by intriguing prediction after strong preseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Montreal Canadiens 7-2 on Thursday, but attention remains on the future of Nick Robertson. The 24-year-old forward has had a complicated relationship with the team, having requested a trade last season, yet recent reports suggest stability could be ahead.

Robertson enters his sixth professional season after signing a one-year extension ahead of salary arbitration. Toronto is weighing its roster options carefully, looking to maximize offensive depth while maintaining flexibility.

“This could be Timothy Liljegren 2.0,” ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski said. “Recall when the Leafs traded the defenseman in his sixth year after Liljegren never secured his spot. Robertson, a talented 24-year-old, is also entering Year 6. When recently asked if he still wanted to be in Toronto, Robertson answered, ‘Right now, I’m here.’ The obvious call is that Robertson is gone sooner than later. So, we’ll take the bolder path and say he finds a role and thrives enough to make everyone happy for at least this season.”

Why could Robertson stay with the Maple Leafs?

Robertson has a clear chance to cement a spot in the team’s top six, especially with coach Craig Berube expressing confidence in him. “Nicky’s a hard worker that puts a puck in the net, right? He scores goals and he’s definitely a part of this team, and we’ll see where he fits,” Berube said over a week ago.

With Auston Matthews leading the offense and Mitch Marner absent, Robertson’s skill set aligns perfectly with Toronto’s current needs. His quick shot, speed, and ability to move between lines make him a versatile option. Trading him now could risk losing him at a low cost, while keeping him allows the Maple Leafs to maximize his development and scoring potential.

So far, Robertson has impressed during training camp, suggesting this momentum could continue through October and November. Stability at forward is crucial for elite teams, and Robertson’s presence supports chemistry on top-six lines, contributes at five-on-five, and strengthens the second power-play unit.

Developing Robertson now could enhance the Maple Leafs’ offensive depth and maintain flexibility for the future, whether to capitalize on his peak performance or reevaluate trade possibilities later.

