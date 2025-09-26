NHL News: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube provides key update on Auston Matthews’ teammate after missed practice

William Nylander, Auston Matthews’ longtime teammate, missed practice Thursday for the Toronto Maple Leafs, prompting minor concern after a smooth start to training camp and his appearance in Tuesday’s preseason game. Fans and media speculated about his status ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Nylander, 29, has been one of the most durable Leafs in recent years, playing all 82 regular-season games in three consecutive campaigns and missing only playoff games in 2024.

After starting camp on a line with John Tavares and Bobby McMann, his absence briefly shuffled Toronto’s forward combinations. Tavares skated Thursday alongside Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok, while McMann traveled with the team to Montreal for the preseason contest.

Head coach Craig Berube provided clarification on Nylander’s status. “Just maintenance. Camp kind of stuff, you know, you get a little banged-up, but he’s fine,” Berube said, according to TSN’s Mark Masters. “That’s all it was.”

How are other Leafs faring in preseason health updates?

Berube also addressed the status of Max Domi and Simon Benoit. Domi, sidelined with a lower-body injury, joined Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on a line during practice and could see game action this weekend. “I mean, there’s a chance [he could play]. I don’t know for sure right now, but he could, possibly,” Berube said.

Defenseman Simon Benoit remains out with an upper-body issue but practiced individually Wednesday. Berube expects him back with the group Friday, emphasizing the absences were precautionary and part of the team’s preseason management.

The Leafs have split their first two preseason games against the Ottawa Senators, winning 4-3 on Sunday before dropping Tuesday’s rematch 3-2 in overtime. They continue the preseason Thursday in Montreal versus the Canadiens and return home Saturday for another rematch.

