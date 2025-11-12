NHL News: Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube rectifies Auston Matthews’ injury situation with clear statement

In addition to a deflating loss against the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs fans skipped another beat when Auston Matthews exited the game with an injury. Now, head coach Craig Berube delivered a straightforward message on the captain’s status.

Nothing went the Maple Leafs’ way during their visit to the Bruins in the 2025-26 NHL season. If losing to the despised rivals from Beantown wasn’t disheartening enough, the Buds watched Auston Matthews and Anthony Stolarz go down with injuries.

However, the Maple Leafs have no time to dwell on their loss. Riding a three-game losing streak in the NHL, Berube knows his team must lick its wounds quickly and get ready to jump back into the rodeo. When asked for an update on Matthews, the head coach was candid about his uncertainty.

“Right now, it is lower-body. We will just see tomorrow how he is,” Berube admitted on Matthews’ health, via Heavy. “I don’t know exactly. I really can’t give you guys a timeline or tell you how serious it is right now. I’m not sure when he got hurt, to be honest with you.”

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube speaks with the media.

Not enough

Matthews was forced to leave the game after taking a hit on the back from defenseman Nikita Zadorov. The Maple Leafs’ captain landed head-first against the boards, which raised concerns about a potential head injury. However, Berube clarified the issue was more likely a lower-body setback. While a concussion might be ruled out, Berube is still unpleased with the NHL’s officiating crew, as the hit went uncalled for.

“I think it is a penalty, personally. But I am not the referee,” Berube vividly stated postgame. “I don’t like it. I don’t like the hit. He was in a vulnerable position. There is nothing I can do about it.”

Crisis

With or without Matthews, the Maple Leafs must flip the page immediately. Having lost three straight games and falling behind in the Atlantic Division, Berube and company must get back in the win column. Up next, the Buds will take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, November 13.

Toronto is up for a big challenge. Stolarz’s injury limits the Leafs’ options in net even further. With Joseph Woll out on personal leave, the Buds are left with no other goaltender than rookie Dennis Hildeby. The Kings enter the game riding a five-game road winning streak. Regardless, Berube’s team can’t make excuses and must end the losing hex to regain momentum in the NHL.

