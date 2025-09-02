Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon shares Canada’s 2026 Olympic mindset ahead of games

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon opens up on Team Canada’s mindset and pressure ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, revealing expectations and gold-medal ambitions.

By Alexander Rosquez

MacKinnon #29 of Team Canada plays against Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off.
© Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesMacKinnon #29 of Team Canada plays against Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

For Nathan MacKinnon, the 2026 Winter Olympics will be a career-defining moment. The Colorado Avalanche forward has never competed in the Games, as NHL players last participated in 2014. Yet this generation of elite stars is now preparing for Milan, with high expectations from a nation hungry for gold.

MacKinnon reflected on the experience of representing Team Canada, recalling his first tournament earlier this year. “Yeah, (playing in a major event with Canada) is something I’ve never experienced until the 4 Nations, just the whole country rooting for you,” he said via QMJHL on “X”. “But there’s a lot of pressure as well. I mean, for us, it’s gold or bust, which is a great feeling.

The forward’s leadership and scoring ability were on full display at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, where he earned MVP honors while adapting to head coach Jon Cooper’s systems.

Advertisement

Can Canada live up to gold-medal expectations?

With Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and young phenoms like Connor Bedard joining the roster, the pressure is immense. MacKinnon acknowledged the stakes, noting, “That’s kind of our expectations as athletes, is to be the best, and to win. So it’s exciting, and (I’m) excited to feel that pressure.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The 2026 Games will mark the NHL’s first Olympic return since Sochi 2014, reigniting hope for Canada to reclaim its place atop international hockey. The final roster will be announced on December 31, with the tournament running from February 11-22 in Milan, Italy.

NHL News: Sidney Crosby’s Penguins and Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks reportedly in the mix to help out Canadiens big time

see also

NHL News: Sidney Crosby’s Penguins and Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks reportedly in the mix to help out Canadiens big time

Looking ahead

MacKinnon and Team Canada enter the pre-Olympic camp with a clear focus: blending experience, youthful energy, and championship mentality. If the Avalanche star and his fellow NHL stars perform as expected, Canada will be a formidable contender for gold in Milan.

Advertisement

Survey

Can Nathan MacKinnon and Team Canada reclaim Olympic gold in 2026?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Former teammate of MacKinnon, McDavid, and Matthews retires while among top 10 in NHL ranking
NHL

Former teammate of MacKinnon, McDavid, and Matthews retires while among top 10 in NHL ranking

MacKinnon's Avalanche sign former Golden Knights forward on prove-it deal
NHL

MacKinnon's Avalanche sign former Golden Knights forward on prove-it deal

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon praises NHL star without hesitation: ‘He’s one of the best ever’
NHL

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon praises NHL star without hesitation: ‘He’s one of the best ever’

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson mocked by TCU captain after UNC’s blowout loss
College Football

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson mocked by TCU captain after UNC’s blowout loss

Better Collective Logo