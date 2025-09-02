NHL News: Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon shares Canada’s 2026 Olympic mindset ahead of games

For Nathan MacKinnon, the 2026 Winter Olympics will be a career-defining moment. The Colorado Avalanche forward has never competed in the Games, as NHL players last participated in 2014. Yet this generation of elite stars is now preparing for Milan, with high expectations from a nation hungry for gold.

MacKinnon reflected on the experience of representing Team Canada, recalling his first tournament earlier this year. “Yeah, (playing in a major event with Canada) is something I’ve never experienced until the 4 Nations, just the whole country rooting for you,” he said via QMJHL on “X”. “But there’s a lot of pressure as well. I mean, for us, it’s gold or bust, which is a great feeling.”

The forward’s leadership and scoring ability were on full display at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, where he earned MVP honors while adapting to head coach Jon Cooper’s systems.

Can Canada live up to gold-medal expectations?

With Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and young phenoms like Connor Bedard joining the roster, the pressure is immense. MacKinnon acknowledged the stakes, noting, “That’s kind of our expectations as athletes, is to be the best, and to win. So it’s exciting, and (I’m) excited to feel that pressure.”

The 2026 Games will mark the NHL’s first Olympic return since Sochi 2014, reigniting hope for Canada to reclaim its place atop international hockey. The final roster will be announced on December 31, with the tournament running from February 11-22 in Milan, Italy.

Looking ahead

MacKinnon and Team Canada enter the pre-Olympic camp with a clear focus: blending experience, youthful energy, and championship mentality. If the Avalanche star and his fellow NHL stars perform as expected, Canada will be a formidable contender for gold in Milan.

