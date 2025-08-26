NHL News: Ducks RFA Mason McTavish draws surprising comparison to former franchise star as trade rumors intensify

The Anaheim Ducks find themselves at a crossroads this offseason. While their rebuild has focused on a young, talented core, contract tensions surrounding Mason McTavish have emerged as one of the more intriguing NHL storylines. The 21-year-old forward remains unsigned, and his restricted free agent status has left both fans and league insiders questioning Anaheim’s long-term direction.

At the same time, comparisons to former Ducks star Trevor Zegras have fueled speculation. Zegras, once marketed as the face of the franchise, was moved this summer after years of mixed expectations. Now, the discussion centers on whether McTavish could follow the same uncertain path or whether Anaheim sees him as a player to build around.

Trade chatter has only deepened the suspense. Multiple teams have reportedly inquired about McTavish, but Anaheim’s management appears reluctant to part ways. The Ducks’ decision will not only shape their near future but could also redefine the next chapter of their rebuild.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Anaheim valuing McTavish above Zegras?

According to Ducks insider Eric Stephens of The Athletic, management views McTavish differently than Zegras. “I can’t get into Verbeek’s head, but I don’t think he thought Zegras and Drysdale were sure things when it came to being core players. I do believe he sees McTavish as one,” Stephens explained.

Mason McTavish #23 of the Anaheim Ducks shoots the puck during warmups. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Advertisement

That belief aligns with Anaheim’s offseason moves. Zegras was shipped out after questions about his ceiling persisted, while McTavish—who recorded 22 goals and 30 assists last season—has steadily improved in every campaign since entering the NHL.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Ducks RFA Mason McTavish’s future reportedly settled amid interest from Maple Leafs, NY Rangers, and Canadiens

What could the future hold for McTavish?

Despite trade rumors, all signs point to Anaheim keeping McTavish as a central piece of their plans. His two-way skill set, combined with his consistent growth, has convinced many around the organization that he represents a cornerstone in ways Zegras never fully achieved. “He’s shown he can adapt and keep getting better,” one team source suggested to Stephens.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Ducks prioritize Mason McTavish with a long-term extension? Should the Ducks prioritize Mason McTavish with a long-term extension? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Looking ahead, Anaheim’s front office must resolve the contract standoff before training camp. Whether it ends in a long-term extension or a bridge deal, the outcome will set the tone for the Ducks’ trajectory—and determine if McTavish becomes the foundational piece they envision.

Advertisement