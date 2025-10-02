NHL News: Matthew Tkachuk’s Panthers cut ties with former teammate of Brady Tkachuk on Senators

The Florida Panthers will need all hands on deck for a grueling 2025-26 NHL season. With Matthew Tkachuk set to miss a long stretch of the campaign, the organization has decided to roll without a former teammate of Brady Tkachuk on the Ottawa Senators.

After the Panthers confirmed another long-term extension, they felt set at the blueline. On that note, a defenseman on a professional tryout contract (PTO) has been relieved of his duties in Florida.

Blueliner Ben Harpur hasn’t played in an NHL game since April 6, 2023. At the time, the defenseman was with the New York Rangers—his third club in a four-year span. Now, the Panthers have shut the door on his dream to make the reigning Stanley Cup champions’ roster.

“Defenseman Ben Harpur has been released from his professional tryout (PTO),” the Panthers announced on their latest roster cuts, via NHL.com. Harpur, 30, is now a free agent in search for his next adventure. All signs indicate he’ll play in the American Hockey League (AHL), as he’s done for the most part in the last few years.

Ben Harpur back during his time with the Ottawa Senators

Ontario-native

Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Harpur was selected by Ottawa in the 2013 NHL entry Draft. Harpur played one season alongside the youngest Tkachuk brother on the Senators during the 2018-19 campaign. Harpur had spent the prior three years in Ottawa, but Brady didn’t make his rookie debut until then. Harpur will miss the chance to play with both Tkachuk brothers.

Now, the 30-year-old blueliner is off to his own luck, with no clear indications of where he might head next. Florida decided to release him, but the back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning franchise hasn’t made any further decision on his future. Unlike, Hunter Johannes, Trevor Carrick, and Jake Livingstone who were also released of their PTOs, but will report to the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL.

Follow the leader

While watching Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov go down with injuries is demoralizing for the Cats, Florida knows better than to dwell on it for too long. Instead, the Panthers are embracing the adversity. Moreover, everybody on the team wants to stay in town for a while. After Niko Mikkola signed the latest of Florida’s long-term deals, the blueliner admitted making a decision was easy.

“Saw all the boys signing here, so it was a no-brainer,” Niko Mikkola said, via Jameson Olive. “You look around and you know the guys. All the guys are great guys. I’ve been enjoying it since the first day I came to Florida. It’s way more fun when you play on a good team.”

