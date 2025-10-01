Stanley Cup-winning Panthers valued at $1.89B, how much are Connor McDavid’s Oilers, Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs worth?

They say winning is the best medicine, and the Florida Panthers can attest to that in the NHL. After decades of languishing at the bottom and withstanding rumors of relocations, the two-time Stanley Cup champions are now on top of the world. As the franchise is now valued at $1.89 billion, we take a look at the price tag on Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers and Auston Matthews’ Toronto Maple Leafs.

It’s hardly a secret the Panthers are on their way up. Business is booming in Broward County as the Cats eye a Stanley Cup three-peat in the NHL. According to Sportico, the hockey club in Sunrise has seen an increase of 51% in value in the last year (the biggest out of every franchise in the league).

Now, Florida ranks 17th overall in the NHL in terms of value with a grand total of $1.89B. Meanwhile, many fans wonder how much are McDavid’s Oilers and Matthews’ Maple Leafs worth.

Hitting pay dirt

Though McDavid and the Oilers would much rather boast recent Stanley Cup conquests, the organization can’t be too upset about the financial side of the puck in the NHL.

As reported by Sportico, the Edmonton Oilers rank 6th in the league with a valuation of $2.76 billion in 2025. In comparison to 2024, the Oilers have seen a rise of 15% in their total value. Moreover, McDavid and company saw their franchise climb the ladder, overtaking the Chicago Blackhawks in sixth place.

Not blown with the wind

As dramatic and deflating as the past NHL season was for Matthews and the Maple Leafs, there is still one ranking in which Toronto can’t be knocked off. The Buds remain the most-valuable franchise in the league, with a big lead over second-place New York Rangers ($3.65 billion).

According to Sportico, Matthews’ Maple Leafs are valued at $4.25 billion—a 16% increase from their 2024 valuation. The top 5 is closed out by the Montreal Canadiens (3rd place at $3.3 billion), Boston Bruins ($3 billion), and Los Angeles Kings ($2.96 billion).