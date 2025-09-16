NHL News: Mike Sullivan’s NY Rangers make final decision on 29th team captain ahead of 2025–26 season

The New York Rangers have officially named J.T. Miller as the team’s captain for the 2025–26 season, ending months of speculation. Miller’s return last season after a mid-year trade from Vancouver immediately impacted the locker room and the scoresheet, setting the stage for this significant leadership decision.

At 32, Miller brings a combination of veteran experience and fiery competitiveness, having recorded 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in just 32 games last season. His presence helped stabilize a top-six forward group during one of the most turbulent stretches for the Rangers in recent memory.

With the captaincy previously vacant following Jacob Trouba’s trade to Anaheim, the organization faced a critical decision in choosing the player who would define team culture on and off the ice. Miller’s intensity, accountability, and demanding work ethic positioned him as the natural choice to lead the roster into a competitive Eastern Conference season.

Developing story…