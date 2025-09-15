NHL News: Nathan MacKinnon’s Avalanche teammate reportedly holding off negotiations amid Kirill Kaprizov drama with Wild

Division rivals are bound to be intertwined in the NHL, but it might have reached another level with the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. According to a report, a teammate of Nathan MacKinnon is waiting for Kirill Kaprizov before signing an extension.

Since arriving in Denver last January, Martin Necas has been through peaks and valleys. The former Hurricane got off to a solid start but his production began to fade come the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, the Avalanche must work out a new deal with the forward set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next summer.

However, it won’t be that easy for Colorado to retain the key teammate of MacKinnon. As reported, the ongoing drama in Minnesota with Kaprizov’s new contract could further delay the signing of Necas in Mile High City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Anything is possible. But if I’m in Necas’ camp, why would I? If you’re Necas, why would you sign before that? Kaprizov will completely reset the market for wingers with the rising salary cap moving forward. Necas doesn’t have to wait, but it’s smart business on their end to do so,” as stated by Evan Rawal on the Denver Gazette.

Martin Necas of the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Something’s got to give

Across the NHL, a similar theme is repeating itself. Just as most teams had quiet summers with few moves made around the league, players with pending extensions are taking it slow, too. The Avalanche and Wild are learning that lesson the hard way.

Advertisement

see also Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s net worth: How much money does he have?

“What will be fascinating? If none of these big names sign before camp or the start of the regular season,” Rawal commented. “The market is likely waiting on Kaprizov and Connor McDavid to make the first move. If they don’t, who does?“

Advertisement

Payday

With the salary cap set to increase next year, no one wants to miss out on money by rushing into a decision. However, at some point, someone has to lay down their arms and kickstart a domino effect across the league. When that day finally arrives, expect to see big bucks flying all around the NHL landscape. From Edmonton to Minnesota, it’ll be raining money.