NHL News: Mike Sullivan makes a major admission about Artemi Panarin and Igor Shesterkin’s teammate on the Rangers

Amid the preseason, the new head coach of the New York Rangers, Mike Sullivan, delivered an encouraging message regarding one of his star defensemen, on a team that already has key figures like Artemi Panarin and goaltender Igor Shesterkin firmly in place.

The Rangers made significant moves midway through last season, such as the major contract extension signed with Shesterkin, the highest-paid goalie in the league. With Sullivan’s arrival, the team’s outlook is starting to shift.

Sullivan arrived in New York after a long ten-season tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins. This new stage includes an internal evaluation of the roster. While it’s easy to highlight players like Panarin or Shesterkin, the Rangers’ coach chose to focus on a defenseman who didn’t post the best numbers last season: Adam Fox.

Sullivan’s message for Fox

“I think Foxy knows he’s capable of playing better. He’s motivated by the opportunity to put forward a better version of himself. That’s not just good for the Rangers, but also for Team USA. He’s young, he’s not aging, and we believe he can take his game to the next level,” Sullivan said, according to NHL insider Michael Russo.

At the same time, Sullivan noted that Fox has the potential to elevate his game to “Norris Trophy caliber,” and the coaching staff is committed to supporting him in reaching that goal. After a season in which the 27-year-old defenseman didn’t perform as dominantly as expected, this statement positions him once again as a central piece of the Rangers’ defensive strength.

A new outlook for the Rangers

It’s positive for the team to have renewed expectations. The Rangers began the 2024‑25 season with high hopes, but things didn’t go as planned. New York finished with a 39‑36‑7 record and 85 points, placing fifth in the Metropolitan Division and eleventh in the Eastern Conference, missing the playoffs by six points. Now, a new future lies ahead.