NHL News: Sidney Crosby shuts the door on buzz surrounding trade out of Penguins

Sidney Crosby is hoping to avoid any distractions ahead of a crucial 2025-26 NHL season. On that note, he didn’t mince words about his future with the Pittsburgh Penguins, shutting out the outside noise on a potential trade.

It’s one of the hottest topics in the NHL offseason. With the Penguins expected to struggle throughout the upcoming campaign, it’s only reasonable to wonder about Crosby’s future.

The 38-year-old captain isn’t exactly thrilled about missing the postseason for the fourth straight year. Plus, he could always raise his voice and request a trade. After all he’s done for the Pens, it would be shocking if the organization didn’t comply with his wishes.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case so far. It’s all subject to change of course, but at this stage in the NHL offseason the captain hasn’t seriously considered a trade out of The Burgh. At least, that’s what he admitted to reporters during an in-person delivery of season tickets to Penguins fans.

Sidney Crosby in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“There’s a lot of nerves out there, and I don’t think a lot of those have come from me,” Sidney Crosby stated, via 93.7 The Fan. “[Pittsburgh] is where I want to be. I love it here.“

Groundhog’s Day

At first, hearing that every team in the NHL is interested in him must have been a nice reminder for Crosby that he’s still among the best in the business. However, that talk is getting awfully repetitive.

Frankly, it’s not like #87 needs to be reminded of his timeless production. Still, with the Penguins struggling year after year, there are enough reasons to believe Crosby might want out, even if he doesn’t express that feeling himself.

“I can’t keep answering the same question over again,” Crosby added. “If people want to write about that or say that, that’s fine but I can’t really control that. Obviously, when you lose and there are certain things that happen, it’s normal for that stuff to come up. But that’s not how I feel.”

What happens in Milano…

Crosby may have put out the fire in Pittsburgh for the time being. But who’s to say his stance won’t change when the season gets underway. The expectations for the Penguins are at an all-time low, but even those can always dip further down. According to a report, the situation could really change after Crosby returns from the 2026 Olympics in February.

“This is gonna be Crosby’s call. I don’t think it happens before the Olympics,” insider Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “But after the Olympics if they’re out of it…does this happen?“

Moreover, time will be at a premium between the end of the Olympics and the NHL trade deadline. Crosby might be forced to make a rushed decision based on his gut as he resumes play with the Penguins, shortly after being surrounded by an elite roster on Team Canada. The starkly different reality could hit Crosby like an ice-cold bucket of water, and then it will truly be tested whether he’s meant to be a Penguin for life.