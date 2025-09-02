NHL News: Mitch Marner set to secure a key teammate who would sign an extended deal with the Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights completed a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which brought Mitch Marner to Las Vegas on an 8-year, $96 million contract ($12 million per season). The forward now has a new chapter ahead after a taxing stint in Canada.

Marner not only wanted a change of scenery but also sought to leave behind days of tension and a strained relationship with Toronto fans. In that sense, the former Auston Matthews teammate is now reportedly close to securing the continuity of a key center on the Golden Knights’ offense heading into the upcoming season.

It has been an offseason full of interesting moves for Vegas. In addition to Marner’s arrival, the Golden Knights parted ways with forward Nicolas Roy. At the same time, they traded Nicolas Hague to the Nashville Predators, receiving defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and center Colton Sissons in return. This move helped the team manage the salary cap while ensuring they could make an imminent signing.

Who is the player expected to sign with the Golden Knights?

The player reportedly close to confirming his continuation with the Golden Knights is none other than Jack Eichel, who would remain a teammate of Marner in Las Vegas. NHL insider Frank Seravalli told Bleacher Report that Eichel “will sign an extension before the beginning of the season.”

Seravalli compared Eichel’s situation to that of Kirill Kaprizov, who is also in negotiations to extend his contract with the Minnesota Wild. In this context, the insider predicted that the Golden Knights forward will sign his deal before the Wild winger.

Eichel’s situation in Las Vegas

Eichel is in the final year of his current contract, which carries an average annual value of $10 million. Since July 1, 2025, he has been eligible to sign an extension, and negotiations with the franchise are underway, with a deal expected to be finalized before the start of the season.

Eichel’s intention has always been to renew his commitment with the Golden Knights, where he will line up alongside Marner. The new contract could reach up to $15 million per year, surpassing that of a star like Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. Both the player and management have consistently expressed interest in continuing the relationship long-term.

