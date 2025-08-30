NHL News: Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner makes ‘tough’ revelation about final call to Auston Matthews before Maple Leafs trade

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner recently shared insights into the emotional phone call he had with longtime friend and former teammate Auston Matthews when departing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner described the conversation as “tough” and acknowledged the difficulty of delivering such news to someone he has been closely connected with for nearly a decade.

While some fans criticized aspects of his tenure in Toronto, Marner’s interview highlights the intensity and complexity of professional sports, particularly in a high-pressure market like Toronto. He left the Maple Leafs only when he felt he had reached a point where he could no longer give his best, a decision that was deeply personal and reflective of his commitment to both hockey and family.

The conversation with Matthews stood out as particularly challenging. “The phone call to Auston was a tough one. It was pretty emotional. We came in together and did a lot of things together,” Marner shared in an interview with TSN Sport. Their bond, formed over years on the ice, made the goodbye especially significant.

How deep was the bond between Marner and Matthews?

The two players shared a unique path in the NHL. Drafted fourth overall in 2015, Marner joined Matthews—Toronto’s first overall pick in 2016—to form the core of a promising Leafs era alongside William Nylander and John Tavares. While their regular-season numbers were impressive, totaling 1,468 points combined over 1,286 games, playoff success proved elusive, with only 122 points in 138 postseason contests.

Auston Matthews celebrates his goal with former teammate Mitch Marner. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Marner’s honesty about the final call underscores the human side of professional sports. Years of collaboration create strong personal connections, and leaving such an environment is never just a transaction. Despite the challenges, he emphasized that while the conversation was difficult, the broader decision to leave Toronto was necessary for his career and personal well-being.

The core four era and its legacy

The Marner-Matthews partnership, along with Nylander and Tavares, defined a decade for the Maple Leafs. While regular-season dominance was notable, playoff struggles often overshadowed their achievements. Marner’s reflection on the final call provides a glimpse into the emotional toll of competitive sports, particularly when high expectations meet harsh scrutiny.

Looking ahead, Marner aims to focus fully on his new role with the Golden Knights, leaving the pressures of Toronto behind. His first return to Scotiabank Arena is highly anticipated, and fans will see whether his former teammates and the market recognize the personal and professional growth he has experienced since departing the Leafs.

