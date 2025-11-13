NHL News: Wayne Gretzky shares thoughts on Connor McDavid’s $25M extension, Oilers’ expectations

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky recently commented on Connor McDavid’s contract extension, which has once again put the Edmonton Oilers under scrutiny. The superstar center, widely regarded as one of the game’s elite talents, remains the cornerstone of the franchise’s offense and leadership. His new two-year, $25 million deal, set to start in the 2026-27 season, raises the stakes for both him and the team.

After back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers, Edmonton is eager to convert potential into results. McDavid’s extension provides stability and signals his commitment to the organization—but it also highlights the urgency for management to assemble a roster capable of contending.

The contract reflects more than just salary. McDavid continues to focus on team achievement over individual gain, and his presence underscores the importance of timely decisions from Edmonton’s front office as the Oilers aim to return to championship form.

Is McDavid putting the Oilers on the clock?

Wayne Gretzky recently weighed in on McDavid’s deal during an appearance on 100% Hockey with John Shannon and Daren Millard. “I think everybody is [aware that they’re on the clock]. I think he sent the message loud and clear. And good for him. He still gets paid a lot of money. Is he getting what he deserves? No, probably not, because he’s one of the guys that sells tickets in every stadium that he goes to. People get out of their chairs,” Gretzky said.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers talks with Wayne Gretzky after McDavid wins the Hart Memorial Trophy. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Gretzky’s words acknowledge McDavid’s value while also emphasizing the pressure that comes with being the face of a franchise. The extension places a spotlight not just on McDavid, but on how quickly the Oilers can assemble a supporting cast to maximize his prime years.

McDavid’s production and expectations

Through 17 games in the 2025-26 season, McDavid has recorded 7 goals and 17 assists for 24 points, averaging more than 23 minutes of ice time per game. Despite a minus-4 rating, he remains the engine of Edmonton’s offense.

McDavid’s deal ensures he will remain a focal point for two more seasons, placing the onus on the Oilers’ management to construct a roster capable of championship contention.

