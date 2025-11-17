NHL News: NY Rangers assistant coach David Quinn provides concerning update on HC Mike Sullivan amid leave

As troubling as the 2025-26 NHL season has been for the New York Rangers, life is quick to put hockey in second place. As Mike Sullivan took a personal leave from the organization, David Quinn took to the media to provide an update on the situation.

Much could’ve gone different for the Rangers, as they’ve struggled tremendously under Sullivan. Mostly, the Blueshirts have had trouble at home, as they register just one win through 9 games in New York City. Still, as upset as fans in The Big Apple can be about the troubling start to the NHL season, they’ve all been brought together after learning Sullivan will be away from the team to attend personal matters.

On that note, assistant coach David Quinn—who is running the show alongside Joe Sacco amid Sullivan’s absence—delivered a heartfelt statement on the head coach, whose leave has drawn significant concern and speculation around the NHL.

“I don’t have an update right now,” Quinn commented on Sullivan, via NHL.com. “Obviously, from the coaches to the players to the organization we certainly think about Mike and his family. Never an easy situation when you have to attend to your family. That’s all I can give you right now.” At the moment, whether Sullivan will be joining the Rangers on their upcoming three-game road trip in the NHL remains uncertain.

David Quinn on December 02, 2018 in New York City.

Familiar face

Though Quinn is back in New York after a couple of years, he remains a well-known figure within the organization. Now overseeing the Rangers’ defensemen, Quinn previously served as the team’s head coach for three seasons from 2018 to 2021.

After spending two years as head coach for the San Jose Sharks, and assisting Sullivan on the Pittsburgh Penguins during the past NHL season, Quinn is back in Manhattan.

Domino effect

One way or the other, the Rangers are in a similar spot to the one they were at a couple of years ago. After Quinn was fired, Gerard Gallant replaced him before being relieved in 2023 in favor of Peter Laviolette.

Laviolette’s tenure needs no further reminding as it is still fresh in everyone’s memory. Somehow, someway, Quinn is back in town, but the Rangers have yet to slay their ghosts from the past, with the organization failing to hoist its first Stanley Cup in over 30 years.