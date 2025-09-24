NHL News: Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon sets the record straight on Oilers’ alleged role in $96M Mitch Marner pursuit

The offseason blockbuster signing of Mitch Marner by the Vegas Golden Knights has sparked discussion across the NHL. After handing Marner an eight-year, $96 million deal, questions arose about whether the move was influenced by the Edmonton Oilers, who eliminated Vegas in the second round of the playoffs.

Marner’s addition pairs him with Jack Eichel on Vegas’ top line, while Ivan Barbashev is expected to provide net-front support. The move gives the Golden Knights one of the league’s most dynamic offensive combinations, underscoring their plan to build a championship-caliber roster rather than react to rivals.

Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon addressed the rumors, emphasizing that Marner had been on their radar long before the Oilers series. “It wasn’t something we thought of last minute,” McCrimmon said on the 100% Hockey podcast, noting that Vegas had explored Marner’s availability as far back as last offseason and had discussions with Toronto at the trade deadline.

Was the Oilers series the real motivator?

McCrimmon dismissed the idea that the acquisition was a reaction to Edmonton. “They were better than us in that series, that’s why they won it, but I don’t think it was a situation where we questioned the makeup of our roster,” he said. The GM emphasized that the focus was always on adding a skilled winger to complement their existing lineup, not mimicking divisional rivals.

Mitch Marner during his introductory press conference with the Vegas Golden Knights. via Official Vegas Golden Knights account on X (@GoldenKnights)

Marner already adjusting in Vegas

Marner, fresh off a career-high 102-point season with Toronto, has quickly acclimated to life in Sin City. “It’s just been different here. People know their hockey, but it’s not all the time,” Marner said at training camp.

The former Maple Leafs star is preparing for his debut with Vegas on October 8 against the Los Angeles Kings, while also anticipating his return to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on January 23.

