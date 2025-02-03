NHL News: Patrick Kane speaks out after Red Wings’ win over Canucks ends his five-game absence

Trending topics:
A long wait for Patrick Kane happily ended with a victory for the Detroit Red Wings against the Vancouver Canucks, sealing another good game in February for the team and marking the end of a long absence for the forward.

Patrick Kane couldn’t be more relieved after returning from an injury that kept him off the ice for five long games. The Detroit Red Wings won in a tight game, but managed to edge past the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in OT. Kane spoke after the game, and his voice revealed the need for such close games.

According to Kane’s statements after the game against the Canucks, where he spent 18:19 minutes on ice, he admitted that he knew the game was going to be tough, saying, “We knew it was going to be a little bit of a grind,” but the Red Wings found a way to get it done despite the difficulty, “We found a way to get it done. Obviously, you need wins like that when you’re not at your best.”

It’s worth noting that Kane missed five games due to an upper-body injury, with his last game being on January 22 during a 2-1 road loss to the Flyers. He hadn’t played 18 or more minutes since January 18, when he did so against Tampa Bay.

If he stays healthy and active, Kane could help the Red Wings extend their winning streak, which recently formed with a victory over the Canucks, adding to their February 1 win against Calgary. Their next game will be on the road against Seattle on February 4, a team they defeated at home in January, 6-2.

Kane’s Stats in the 2024-25 Season

In his second season with the Red Wings, the 18-year NHL veteran could easily reach 50 games again, just like last season. This year, he has totaled 43 games, 11 goals, 19 assists, 30 points, and over 740 minutes on ice. His most recent goal was against Florida on January 16 in a 5-2 victory.

Red Wings Still Have Time for Playoff Push

Following their victory against the Canucks, the Red Wings now have 57 points, placing them in the 4th spot in the Wild Card standings, just below the Bruins (3rd) and Tampa Bay (2nd), both with 58 points. They still have almost two full months before the playoffs begin, so all hope is not lost. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

