NHL News: Patrik Laine’s Canadiens may part ways with veteran goalie eyed by Sharks

Montreal Canadiens want to enter the 2025-26 NHL season’s training days with renewed expectations. The franchise of star Patrik Laine is also very close to resolving a critical financial situation that has been troubling them for months and involves a veteran goalie. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks are stepping in as potential relief for the case.

Montreal is prepared to continue making roster moves. In recent days, the possibility of bringing an offensive player like Jared McCann to the Canadiens has surfaced, after it was suggested that the Seattle Kraken might be willing to trade him. In this context, Laine’s team is not only paying attention to possible arrivals but also potential departures, an important factor for creating salary cap space during the offseason.

Regarding options to free up space, the Canadiens’ firmest stance is to consider sending a veteran to San Jose, who are just $5 million above the minimum salary and need room to activate players like their new star prospect, Michael Misa.

Who is the veteran that could go to the Kraken?

The veteran goalie who could move from Laine’s Canadiens to the Sharks is none other than Carey Price, who has been out of action since the 2021-22 season due to a persistent knee injury. Montreal needs to clear space to reorganize its roster.

Carey Price of the Sharks

For the Sharks, taking on Price’s contract would allow them to stay above the minimum without significantly inflating their payroll. Other franchises that had been mentioned as possible destinations included the Chicago Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins. In the exclusive case of the Penguins, bringing in the 38-year-old goalie could be a smart “cap dump” strategy to enable flexibility and facilitate other moves.

What would the Canadiens’ salary situation look like?

Montreal’s goal is to get rid of a heavy contract. If they succeed, the Canadiens would free up approximately $4.5 million in cap space, which could be used to strengthen their offense, especially in the center position, where they have a clear need. This move not only resolves a cap issue but also immediately accelerates the team’s rebuilding process.