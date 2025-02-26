NHL News: Peter Laviolette, Rangers lose star player amid playoff push in turmoil season

The New York Rangers suffered a big injury during a pivotal stretch in the NHL 2024-25 season, as star player will miss several games. Ahead of a critical matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced head coach Peter Laviolette will have a critical absence in the lineup.

New York needs all the help they can get, as they battle for a playoffs berth in the NHL season. The Blueshirts can’t allow to squander key points as they are mired in a jam-packed battle in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers bounced back after the catastrophic 8-2 loss against the Buffalo Sabres with consecutive wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders. These crucial victories over divisional opponents show that the team might be on track to rise from the ashes, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

However, the celebration after the win over historic rivals, the Islanders, in the Battle of New York was cut short as a star on Laviolette’s roster is headed to IR, sidelined for at least the next three games.

Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers leaves the ice after an injury during the third period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on February 25, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

“Adam Fox is going on IR with an upper-body injury,” Mollie Walker of The New York Post announced. “He’ll be out for a little bit, but team is confident he’ll be with them for the stretch run of the season.“

Critical games

Adam Fox exited the game against the Isles with an injury on his upper body, and though the star blueliner will miss the next three games (at least), Laviolette and the organization believe he’ll be back later in the season.

At the moment, Fox won’t participate in the Rangers upcoming games, in which the Big Apple’s side will take on: the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, and New York Islanders. New York will close out their four-game homestand with a marquee matchup against the league’s best, the Washington Capitals.

Veteran sends message to Laviolette

Amid the struggles and the looming trade deadline, not many players on the roster can be truly deemed safe from a trade. As rumors fill the locker room in Manhattan, veteran Ryan Lindgren made something clear to Laviolette and GM Chris Drury.

Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on February 25, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

“I just look at it as, I’m here now,” Lindgren admitted, per lohud. “I love being here. I love the guys. We’re competing right now and doing what we can to get back in the playoffs.”