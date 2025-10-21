The Detroit Red Wings opened their centennial season with celebration and optimism — but the joy didn’t last long. Wearing throwback uniforms and debuting a revamped roster, they suffered a 5–1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on opening night, prompting head coach Todd McLellan to deliver a stern message.

It was supposed to be a statement game for a franchise seeking its first playoff berth in nearly a decade. Instead, it became a wake-up call. McLellan, visibly frustrated, made it clear that the time for excuses had run out.

“The players will say, they probably have already said to you that, ‘You know what? We can fix this. We can …’ When? It’s time. Some of them have been doing it for years.” McLellan told reporters, according to NHL.com, his tone cutting through any complacency.

Detroit answers the call with five straight wins

Since that night, Detroit has responded with five consecutive victories, defeating top-tier opponents including the Toronto Maple Leafs (twice), Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Edmonton Oilers. The team’s renewed discipline and urgency have transformed the tone around the locker room.

Reflecting on the turnaround, McLellan admitted that the early embarrassment may have been a blessing in disguise. “Maybe the two-by-four across the forehead against Montreal was exactly what we needed, now in retrospect,” he said. “We didn’t want it at that time. None of us were happy. But maybe it just put us back to where we needed to be, and hockey became real.”

With that wake-up call behind them, the Red Wings now sit tied with the Canadiens atop the Atlantic Division as they prepare to face the Buffalo Sabres.

Dylan Larkin and the young core set the tone

Captain Dylan Larkin has been instrumental in Detroit’s resurgence, leading the team with 11 points in six games. His play, along with the fearless energy of rookies Emmitt Finnie, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, has helped define the team’s new identity.

“They seem to be fearless, and that’s something I look at,” Larkin said. “Why can’t I be fearless too? They’ve brought a great energy to our locker room.”

The Red Wings’ improved penalty kill and defensive cohesion are clear signs that McLellan’s demand for accountability is taking hold — but both the coach and players know this is just the beginning. “It’s just a good start,” Larkin cautioned. “I’ve said that before, so we need to keep going.”