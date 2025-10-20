Elias Pettersson’s Canucks announce absence of key teammate after uncalled hit during win vs Capitals

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks escaped with a crucial victory during their visit to the Washington Capitals. However there was little reason for jubilation after watching Filip Chytil exit the game after taking a controversial hit. Now, the Canucks will be without the 26-year-old center.

No NHL team ever wants to see a player go down with an apparent head injury. However, for Pettersson and the Canucks watching Chytil exit the game after a vicious hit from Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson is all that more gut-wrenching. The former first-round selection has a history of concussions and head injuries, which may be re-surfacing after Wilson’s hard-to-watch late contact.

As the Canucks announced on social media, Chytil has been placed on Injured Reserve (IR). With the NHL enforcing a minimum seven-day absence for players on IR, and Chytil’s placement retroactive to October 19, the Czech forward won’t be back on the ice until at least October 26, when Pettersson and the Canucks face the Edmonton Oilers.

However, given Chytil’s ongoing health concerns, it’s safe to assume he could be out even longer if he’s indeed suffered another concussion.

Filip Chytil during a game in the 2024-25 NHL season

Demanding action

Pettersson and the Canucks were upset the officials on the ice didn’t call a penalty on Wilson for his seemingly late hit on a defenseless Chytil. Given the injury history behind Chytil and Wilson’s controversy-filled background, many fans around the NHL expected the Department of Player Safety to take matters into their own hands.

However, that wasn’t the case. As insider Elliotte Friedman reported, there won’t be any supplemental discipline for Wilson regarding the late hit on the Canucks’ centerman. Needless to say, fans in Vancity are far from pleased with the decision.

While leaving Washington, D.C., with all two points and extending their win streak to three games is a nice sight, the Canucks can’t help but feel they’re getting the short end of the stick with the league looking the other way.

Bunch of moves

In addition to Chytil’s placement on IR, the Canucks have moved other pieces on the franchise’s system. Forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki has been placed on IR, as well. Meanwhile, defenseman Victor Mancini has been sent down to the AHL, reporting to affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

To replace the missing players on the active NHL roster, Vancouver has called up Joseph LaBate and Jimmy Schuldt. On the injury-front, Nils Hoglander has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).