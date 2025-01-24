NHL News: Travis Green sends strong message to Brady Tkachuk, rest of Senators after loss vs Bruins

Ottawa Senators lost 2-0 to the Boston Bruins, and head coach Travis Green spoke to the press minutes after the game to look for reasons for the loss. In those conclusions, he included a strong message to the team’s offense, including star Brady Tkachuck.

In addition to Tkachuck’s presence, the news for Ottawa was the return of forward David Perron, who returned to the Senators’ lineup for the game against Boston after being sidelined since late November due to an upper-body injury. Despite his presence, the Senators lacked offensive punch.

Ottawa also lacked good production on the power play, which led to a bad feeling after the loss to the Bruins, who won thanks to goals by Morgan Geekie and David Pastrňák. Coach Green,meanwhile, identified a problem on the offensive end.

Green’s stern message to Senators’ offense

“When your guys aren’t scoring it probably affects them on the power play as well, maybe even more,” criticized coach Green in explaining the reasons for his team’s defeat. The Senators failed to extend their good run, as they had won five of their last seven games.

The Senators’ offensive performance in the current season

The Senators are fifth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 24-20-4, so they will need to sharpen their shooting to move up the standings. So far this season, left winger Tkachuk has proven his relevance to the team by registering 18 goals and 20 assists. Center forward Drake Batherson contributed 14 goals and 26 assists, while Tim Stützle accumulated 15 goals and 31 assists.

Senators will have a chance to bounce back at home

Despite the tough loss in Ottawa, which cut short a good momentum of the team, the Senators will have four straight games playing on the ice of the Canadian Tire Centre. Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah Hockey Club, Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild will be the opponents of the Tkachuck star’s team, which will try to cut a streak of two consecutive defeats.