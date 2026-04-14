J.T. Miller salvages his individual performance despite NY Rangers’ rough season

Nothing has gone the New York Rangers‘ way in the 2025–26 NHL season. As a result, the vibes within the organization are at an all-time low. However, captain J.T. Miller may have found a silver lining, though it’s one tied to his individual performance throughout the campaign.

New York has become a hotbed of drama for the Rangers in the 2025–26 NHL season. It seems every day there’s a new issue on deck. Recently, GM Chris Drury and the Rangers’ front office were put on notice by top players’ agents, who ranked them as the second-worst-run franchise in the league. Now, another face of the Blueshirts’ leadership is under the microscope, and Miller’s comments on his performance weren’t exactly well received by the fanbase.

“I’m not unhappy with how my season’s gone. There’s been a lot going on around our organization, and it’s been overwhelming. But for my play, I don’t look at it as a step back,” Miller stated, via The Athletic. “I kind of like the way I’ve played and kind of tried to press forward with a lot of things going on.”

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NY Rangers fans beg to differ

Through 67 games played in the 2025–26 NHL season, Miller has put up 17 goals and 34 assists (51 points) for the Rangers. His production puts him sixth among New York’s point leaders. The stats may tell one side of the story, but they’re not complete.

J.T. Miller #8 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Fans in New York have been vocal all year long about Miller’s play, and that has nothing to do with his numbers night in and night out. One of the most frequent criticisms of Miller has been his style of play, with many calling him out for looking a step off and not giving his best effort.

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Miller was never the fastest skater, but it often looked like he took it too far. In today’s world, where many strive to look nonchalant, Miller sometimes went too far and looked lackadaisical instead.

Miller might be sending the wrong message

Thus, as the Blueshirts’ captain expressed satisfaction with his performance, it’s easy to see why it might upset some fans in the Big Apple. Moreover, as the team captain of a Rangers squad that finished dead last in the Eastern Conference, it’s not a good look for him to be highlighting his own performance when the numbers don’t jump off the page, and New York’s overall struggles didn’t exclude him. New York really can’t escape the drama.

Some might say that regardless of what Miller said, fans would find a way to be upset about it. But the truth is, now is not the time for anybody to hang medals around their necks, and if the captain sends that message, it could only mean trouble for the culture the Rangers are building—or hoping to build. Miller may have set a bad example for the youth coming up through New York’s prospect pipeline.

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